Binging with Babish: Kung Pao Chicken Inspired by Seinfeld

Getting back to watching Babish after a brief episode with Alvin makes it easy to appreciate both cooks since Alvin was a nice switch, but the main host of the show is still why a lot of people tune in. This time around we get to see another dish from Seinfeld that a lot of people know about, but also one that some folks might stay away from since otherwise, it could be a long, long night thanks to the tongue-scorching heat that this dish can produce. Kung Pao chicken is the type of dish that gets made by numerous restaurants and tends to have a very customary taste that a lot of people like. But it is very possible to mess this dish up as the host shows in a couple of ways by not adding enough of one ingredient and not putting things together at the right time. It’s interesting to think of how important it is to put things together at the right moment since otherwise it becomes too soupy or becomes a stew that doesn’t sound quite as appetizing. But thankfully, Babish is the type of individual that likes to get things right and went ahead and created a third attempt that was spot-on.
The size of the chicken cuts is important since a lot of times when seeing this dish it’s easy to notice that the bites of chicken aren’t big blocks of meat but are more like small strips that have been diced small enough to be appetizing and still retain that great chew of a bigger bite. The spices and peppers that go into this dish however are enough to make some folks cringe since the spicy nature of Kung Pao chicken is such that a lot of those that love it are still wary of how it’s going to affect them later on. As a dish though it’s one of those that a lot of folks can’t stay away from either because they love the taste and can handle the pain, or they love the taste and simply withstand the spice.
Watching this dish come together is kind of fun since it looks insanely simple, but sounds like it might be kind of tough since it requires the right amount of each ingredient and the kind of timing that a lot of folks don’t have in the kitchen. The fact is that anyone can cook if they really want to and it’s encouraged since while going out is fun and it takes a lot of stress off of a person, cooking at home can bring a sense of pride and accomplishment to a person, especially if it’s done correctly. The only issue that comes to any kitchen is usually born of a lack of patience, time, and desire to create something as pleasing to the eyes as it is to the stomach. Quite a few dishes are versatile enough that they can be worked with and added to now and again. But something like Kung Pao chicken is a dish that needs to be respected enough to come outright. Some might want to argue and state that they could make it to their liking, and that’s true enough.
If a person wants the eye-watering experience that this dish can bring, however, it kind of needs to be done right. There are so many places throughout the nation that serve this dish that it’s tough to say which might be the best, especially since some have managed to turn this dish into fast food. But whether it’s being served in a to-go container or on a traditional plate in a sit-down restaurant, Kung Pao chicken is something that a lot of people can agree is best when tears are about to spring forth from the eyes of the person eating. As was seen in the episode of Seinfeld that inspired this episode, George Costanza was definitely ready to cry so that he could enjoy this dish, but one has to wonder if the chicken he had was the same quality as many others that would call theirs authentic. Or it could be that George simply isn’t the type of person that does well with spicy food. Some folks are more sensitive than others after all.
With each dish that we see on Binging with Babish, it’s always easy to get excited since his ability to keep us entertained with what might be kind of mundane and even a little more boring than it appears is great enough that watching what he does becomes a joy. It would be nice if a lot of us could cook just as well as this guy and make it look just as effortless, but there’s a good chance that if you’re paying attention and have a certain passion for food then you might have a chance to at doing something just as great in your own kitchen.