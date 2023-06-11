Everything We Know About The Dune TV Show Spin-Off

In 2021, Frank Herbert‘s classic work of science fiction was brought to life by filmmaker Dennis Villeneuve. His interpretation of the novel won over audiences worldwide and perfectly captured its essence in motion pictures. A smart move that Villeneuve made was splitting the novel into two movies. It better helped do the complex characters justice and flesh out the storyline.
Dune: Part 2 will hit the big screens on November 2, 2023. The Dune Universe, created by Frank Herbert, has proven itself to be a massive success overall. So, it comes as no surprise that the current Dune movies will receive a TV show spin-off. It will be Dune‘s first spin-off and can be streamed on HBO Max. Here’s everything we know thus far about Dune: The Sisterhood.
What Will Dune: The Sisterhood Be About
First of all, the spin-off is supposed to be a prequel set 10.000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and the events of Herbert’s 1965 novel. It’ll focus on the establishment of the Bene Gessserit sect and sisterhood. Thus the show will follow the Harkonnen Sisters as they have to fight several forces that threaten the future of humankind. All the while, it’ll establish the Bene Gesserit sect (a proto-religious political cult).
Why Dune: The Sisterhood Will Be So Different To Dune
Dune: The Sisterhood will be different from the original Dune because it exists 10.000 years prior to the original events. Moreover, the spin-off could still execute a plotline from the book that didn’t make the cut in the 2021 movie. The Bene Gesserit cult, by the Harkonnen sisters, seeks the ascension of the human race through the advent of the Kwisatz Haderach. Dune: The Sisterhood could potentially reveal a missing twist about Paul Atreides’ mother. He learns an important detail about her in his prophetic visions, and that wasn’t shown in the first movie.
Who Is Cast In Dune: The Sisterhood
The cast consists of Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Indira Varma as Empress Natalya, and Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez. Furthermore, Mikaela is played by Shalom Brune Franklin, while Faoileann Cunningham plays Sister Jen. The role of Sister Emeline goes to Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea plays Lila, and Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia. The male roles confirmed are Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino, and Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides.
What Is Happening With Production On Dune: The Sisterhood
As of now, production has been planned since 2019 with HBO Max. Director Johan Renck announced on November 22, 2022, that production had finally begun. However, since then, Renck has left the project, and no release date has been given. There is currently no trailer available to watch, but it is very likely that in spite of the setbacks, the spin-off will premiere on HBO Max in 2024.