“Big Fat Liar” Turns 20 In 2022

In 2022, the movie Big Fat Liar will turn 20 years old. In honor of its anniversary, we think it should be rewatched and appreciated for all that it is. The film follows the story of a young boy named Jason Shepherd who is a habitual liar. When his lies catch up to him and he gets caught, his whole world is turned upside down. He must then go on a journey to set things right and prove to everyone that he is not a liar. Things become more complicated when a Hollywood screenwriter steals his writing assignment to make a film out of it.
While Big Fat Liar received mixed reviews during its release, it still made a few critics laugh. Behind the Lens wrote: “Fast-paced, energetic, comedic, brassy and sassy, loud, exuberant, yet ultimately heartwarming, this story spells F-U-N from the word “go.” Clearly these two have kept the kids within them alive and well over the years. Although aimed at kids, adults will find “Big Fat Liar” just as entertaining, giving them a chance to reacquaint themselves with their own “kid within.” Goofy, adorable and laughable. “Big Fat Liar” is one funny film.” A more recent review from Solzy at the Movies wrote: “Twenty years later, Big Fat Liar is still a funny film. If anything, it also offers a lesson in how producers should not behave. Yes, the film is full of Hollywood clichés and juvenile behavior but comedy is in right now. Or at least, that’s how it is over here after almost two years of the pandemic. I’ve got a fever and the only prescription is more comedy!” For a movie that’s 20 years old, you’d expect Big Fat Liar to no longer be watchable. However, it’s aged pretty well and is still a hilarious movie to watch. Plus, it has an all-star cast including Frankie Muniz, Amanda Bynes, Paul Giamatti, and more. If you’re looking for a movie to watch on its 20th anniversary, we recommend giving Big Fat Liar a try. It’s sure to entertain and leave you laughing.
Here are a few reasons why you should rewatch Big Fat Liar on its 20th anniversary:
It’s directed by Shawn Levy
One reason to watch Big Fat Liar in 2022 is its director, Shawn Levy, who also directed films like Night at the Museum, Real Steel, and Date Night. He’s a great director and he knows how to make a good movie. His filmmaking style in Big Fat Liar is reflected in how he uses music, camera angles, and editing to create a fast-paced and exciting film. More recently, Shawn Levy worked on the highly popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Shawn Levy’s filmmaking style can be described as “visually kinetic” and “cinematic,” qualities that are definitely seen in his work and can be gleaned from Big Fat Liar.
It stars Frankie Muniz and Amanda Bynes
Another reason to watch Big Fat Liar is for its stars, Frankie Muniz and Amanda Bynes. They both give great performances in the film. Frankie Muniz plays Jason Shepherd, the young boy who must go on a journey to set things right. He’s a great actor and he does a great job in the film. Amanda Bynes plays Kaylee, Jason’s friend who helps him on his journey. She’s a great actress and she brings a lot of humor to the film. Frankie Muniz is perhaps best known for his starring role in Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000 to 2006. Amanda Bynes is best known for her starring role in the Nickelodeon series All That, which aired from 1994 to 2005. More recently, Bynes has appeared in the films Easy A and She’s the Man.
It has a great message
The movie Big Fat Liar has a great message about honesty and friendship. It’s an important movie for kids to watch because it teaches them the importance of being honest. The film also has a lot of heart and it’s a lot of fun to watch. One big lesson that we can derive from rewatching Big Fat Liar is its message about the power of friendship. No matter what happens, friends will always be there for you. So rewatch Big Fat Liar with your friends and enjoy its message.
It’s a classic feel-good movie
Big Fat Liar is a classic feel-good movie. It’s the perfect movie to watch when you need a pick-me-up. It’s a fun and entertaining film that will leave you feeling good. What makes Big Fat Liar such a pleasure to watch is that it’s not just a feel-good movie, but it’s also a smart and well-made film. How the story unfolds in the movie is clever and it’s something that you’ll appreciate on a rewatch. Another reason that makes Big Fat Liar a feel-good movie is because of its happy ending. The movie has a great message and a happy ending that will leave you feeling good.
Paul Giamatti is hilarious in it
Paul Giamatti is hilarious in Big Fat Liar. He plays the Hollywood screenwriter who steals Jason’s writing assignment. He’s a great actor and he brings a lot of laughs to the film. Giamatti played the ultimate villain, but he’s also a lot of fun to watch.
It might have a sequel
As recently as 2022, there has been talk about Big Fat Liar having a sequel. Shawn Levy has expressed interest in doing a sequel, indicating that there might be more to the story. In an interview with CinemaBlend, Levy said he’s been dreaming of continuing the story of the movie, this time from the perspective of Marty Wolf: “I’m still harboring dreams of a Marty Wolf revenge sequel. (Crosses fingers) Still time. If I can do a Real Steel series on Disney+, I gotta be able to do the return of Marty Wolf.”
So, if you’re looking for a great and fun movie to watch on its 20th anniversary, we highly recommend Big Fat Liar. It’s a classic feel-good movie with a great message about honesty and friendship.