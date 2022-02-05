Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of Wolf Like Me

This Peacock original stars Josh Gad and Isla Fisher as Gary and Mary, a dark comedic love story about a woman who transforms into a werewolf at night. The cast is pretty small for this series, though there are still notable names attached to this project. This list will highlight five of the worst movies involving the cast of Wolf Like Me. Each movie has ten or more unfavorable reviews. The only movies exempt from this list are animated features (though Frozen wouldn’t have been on the list). Let’s get started with the first film:
London
This intriguing, yet disappointing feature follows Syd, a man who crashes a going-away party for his ex-lover, but instantly retreats into the bathroom with a stash of cocaine and goes on a drug bender conversation with a man he hardly knows, trying to work up the courage to confront his ex-lover before it’s too late. One of the core issues with London is that its premise is perfect for an R-rated comedy, yet it’s somehow miscast into the drama department. In some odd way, London could’ve been this generation’s Clerks, but since the movie takes its subject so seriously then it just comes across as a confusing bore involving two drug-fueled men having nothing conversations. It’s fun seeing actors such as Chris Evans or Jason Statham playing against type characters, but the thrill of that viewing quickly varnishes because London has little to say on a premise that should’ve meant so much more.
Keeping Up With The Joneses
In another feature that squanders its potential, Keeping Up With The Joneses focuses on The Gaffneys, a mundane couple whose life is drastically changed by the arrival of their new neighbors, Tim and Natalie Jones. Once The Gaffneys realize the true identity of their next-door buddies, they find themselves in the center of a storm of international espionage that gives them a breathtaking glimpse of life outside of their plain neighborhood. This action/comedy is headlined by four talented actors, but unfortunately, the script is too dry and witless for the actors to truly bring the material to life. The plot is insanely predictable, the action sequences lack innovation and inspiration, and when your comedy has lame poop jokes, then that speaks volumes about the level of writing on board. Zach Galifianakis, Isla Fisher, Jon Hamm, and Gal Gadot do the best that they can with the material but Keeping Up With The Joneses will always be remembered as one of those comedies that failed to live up to expectations.
Artemis Fowl
In one of the most disappointing novel adaptations in the past several years, the live-action film sees Young Artemis Fowl in a war against a powerful group of fairies. One of the biggest sins of Artemis Fowl is the bafflingly changes to the title character. Fowl was a mastermind criminal who was clearly an anti-hero in the books; however, the executives and filmmakers opted to completely change the most interesting and complex nature of his character into one of the most bland and dry protagonists to appear onscreen. The special effects look shoddy more often than not, the acting is hit and miss, and the script is a terrible blend of bad jokes, forgettable action sequences, and character saying things in the driest manner possible.
Pixels
The list of disappointing features continues. This time, Pixels sees aliens intercept video feeds of classic arcade games and misinterpret them as a declaration of war, using the games as models. Former video-game champion Sam Brenner and a military specialist lead a group of rag tag old school arcade players to save the universe. Pixels could’ve been a fun love letter to classic video games that once dominated pop culture, but it becomes another Happy Madison-type film where Adam Sandler himself doesn’t even seem like he wants to be in the movie. There are fun moments here and there, and Peter Dinklage is clearly having a good time with his character, but Pixels is plagued by unlikeable and forgettable characters in a bad story that’s just a backdrop for Adam Sandler’s latest romantic adventures against a female lead.
Jobs
Despite giving it his best, Ashton Kutcher is stuck in a subpar biography about the fascinating life of Steve Jobs. The first of two bio-pics focuses on the Apple founder, his friend Steve Wozniak, and the invention of the Apple 1 in 1976. Jobs doesn’t really get to the root of the person its documenting. It’s often bland and filled with scenes that fail to add meat onto Jobs as a character in general. It’s not the worst bio-pic you’ll ever see, but compared to the Michael Fassbender feature, it’s easily the worst of the two.