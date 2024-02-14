8 Best Rom-Coms Leading the Genre’s Modern Renaissance

With the rising number of romantic comedies on streaming platforms, these rom-coms renaissance may just be the best thing for the dying genre. Arguably, the 90s to mid-2000s produced the best romantic comedies. However, by the mid to late 2000s, the genre suffered a significant decline in viewership and audience ratings.
The reason for the decline is not far-fetched. Thanks in no small part to the cheesy rom-coms that over-saturated the early 2010s (especially during Christmas), the genre was as good as dead. However, this new rom-coms renaissance has been well received with top audience ratings and viewership. Here are the 8 best rom-coms leading the genre renaissance with strong lead actors.
Always Be My Maybe (2019)
If you loved Ali Wong in the Netflix miniseries Beef, the actress delivered a more amazing performance in the 2019 romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. The movie is a must-watch for everyone – fans of the genre, new fans, and doubters. Ali Wong plays Sasha Tran, a celebrity who, after ending her engagement with successful restauranteur Brandon Choi (Daniel Dae Kim), reconnects with an old childhood friend and flame, Marcus Kim (Randall Park). While it follows the tropes of rom-coms, Always Be My Maybe leans more into comedy than romance. Co-written and produced by Ali Wong, it’s no surprise her character gets to kiss actors Daniel Dae Kim and Keanu Reeves. That’s right; Keanu Reeves took a break from playing hitman John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019) to star in the entertaining Always Be My Maybe (2019).
Watch Always Be My Maybe on Netflix
Anyone But You (2023)
Some of the biggest and most successful romantic comedies have been based on/adapted from William Shakespeare’s work. Leading the rom-coms renaissance as one of the newest movies in the genre is Will Gluck’s Anyone But You (2023). It is based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Anyone But You has as its lead actor Glen Powell, who plays Ben, and actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Bea. Released theatrically, Anyone But You was a sleeper hit, grossing a whopping $170.4 million on a $25 million budget. If you’re a sucker for rom-coms cliché and tropes, Anyone But You is a great way to get started with the rom-coms genre renaissance.
Anyone But You‘s plot follows a one-night stand between Ben and Bea, which ends badly for both. They cross paths again when Ben’s sister and Bea’s brother begin dating and announce their wedding. Living under the same roof in Sydney in preparation for the wedding, Ben and Bea contractually begin dating to foil Bea’s parents’ matchmaking plans and get Ben’s ex jealous. However, the more time they spend together, the more they individually discover they still have feelings for each other.
Watch Anyone But You on Apple TV
Ticket to Paradise (2022)
Rom-coms audiences from the 90s would ultimately enjoy watching Ticket to Paradise (2022). It stars two of the greatest lead casts in the genre. Julia Roberts, who plays the mother, reinvented romantic comedies in the 90s. The decade George Clooney played the lead in rom-coms, he was still Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. Fast forward to 2022, they play an estranged, divorced couple who must set aside their differences to sabotage their daughter’s (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding in Bali to a seaweed farmer. Unsurprisingly, Ticket to Paradise was a box office hit.
Watch Ticket to Paradise on Apple TV
The Lost City (2022)
One of the leading movies in the rom-coms genre renaissance has to be The Lost City (2022). Its star-studded cast put it in a class of its own in the rom-coms genre. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as leads, The Lost City took an older Daniel Radcliffe from Hogwarts to play the billionaire villain. If that wasn’t impressive enough, Brad Pitt makes an unforgettable cameo appearance. Romance-adventure novel writer Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) is drawn into and forced to help billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) find the lost treasure of the Lost City. Sage’s novel model, Alan (Channing Tatum), chooses to go after them to prove to Sage that he’s more than just a pretty face.
Watch The Lost City on Apple TV
No Hard Feelings (2023)
Movies like No Hard Feelings (2023) helped cement the renaissance of the rom-com genre. Although film audiences had seen Jennifer Lawrence play roles with little comedy, No Hard Feelings proves she was born for the genre. The sex comedy isn’t your everyday romantic comedy and will leave audiences laughing. While it does go easy on the romance, No Hard Feelings is a great way to enjoy rom-coms for audiences that consider rom-coms cheesy. Starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence is Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Percy Becker, a geek and socially awkward 19-year-old. What’s more? No Hard Feelings defies the happily ever after trope the rom-com genre is known for.
Watch No Hard Feelings on Netflix
The Perfect Find (2023)
At the forefront of this whole new rom-coms renaissance is 2023 The Perfect Find. The black-cast romantic comedy starred the ageless-looking Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers as its leads. The movie is based on Tia Williams’ book of the same name. Gabrielle Union played Jenna, a fashion editor whose career comeback is threatened when she discovers the stranger she kissed at a party is her boss’s son. Gina Torres played Jenna’s boss, who introduced her son, Eric (Keith Powers), to Jenna to be her photographer. Not only does Jenna have to deal with the fact that she made out with a younger man and her boss’s son, but they also have to work together as colleagues for the magazine.
Watch The Perfect Find on Netflix
Your Place or Mine (2023)
Both lead casts had their heydays in the rom-com genre of the 90s and 2000s. Your Place or Mine was one of Netflix’s top rom-coms released in 2023. As its lead, Your Place or Mine starred Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as Peter Coleman and Debbie Dunn, respectively. After their one-night stand, they decide it’s best to remain friends. 20 years later, a series of events would cause them to acknowledge feelings for each other.
Watch Your Place or Mine on Netflix
The Half of It (2020)
The Half of It is the perfect way to end the list. It leads the rom-coms renaissance in its own unique way. In The Half of It, love finds Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) in unexpected places and person. As a shy, introverted student, Ellie Chu is often only seen by her classmates when they need to hire her to write homework papers. However, things take a turn when Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to help write a love letter to his crush, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire).
Over time, Ellie Chu begins to develop feelings for Aster Flores but keeps it a secret as she hides her sexuality from her father and others in the remote town of Squahamish. With Paul Munsky’s help, Ellie Chu comes to terms with her sexuality. If you enjoyed reading about the best rom-coms leading the genre renaissance, you should also read about Julia Roberts and her timeless presence in romantic comedies.
Watch The Half of It (2020) on Netflix
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!