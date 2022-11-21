Steven Soderbergh’s Magic Mike: Last Dance Has Released A New Trailer

Are you ready for some strippers to move their act to broadway? Well, that’s what you’re getting with the new Magic Mike: Last Dance film. The latest film in the Channing Tatum saga finds Mike Lane broke following a business deal gone bad. He’s now bartending in Florida, but that all changes when a wealthy socialite coaxes him with an offer he can’t refuse. Now with everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape. The upcoming film will also star Salma Hayek, Juliette Motamed, Caitlin Gerard, Gavin Spokes, Ayub Khan-Din, Jemelia George, and Vicki Pepperdine.
Magic Mike burst onto the scene back in 2012, and it was an instant sensation. Perhaps the most surprising part of the film is the fact that it’s more than just a movie to get the sexual urges flowing. The Steven Soderbergh vehicle is actually a solid piece of entertainment with a good script and a fun story that doesn’t just appeal to women. Magic Mike made a strong $167.2 million based on a $7 million budget. Of course, the success of the first film prompted a sequel, Magic Mike XXL, which garnered a positive score on rotten tomatoes and made a good return of $122.5 million. Following Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Tatum took a four-year break from acting due to being overworked and burnt out:
“I felt like I was the fat kid at the buffet, just working and working and working… I took four movies back to back without any time off. I wasn’t as good as I wanted to be in those last two movies because I didn’t have the energy.”
Tatum made his return earlier this year with releases of Dog and The Lost City, and now he returns with Magic Mike regular Steven Soderbergh with another feature. Given the success of the films, that transpired into a broadway musical that officially launched in 2017.
“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” Tatum said in a statement. The actor is thanking HBO Max due to the fact that the film was originally scheduled to be released strictly on the streaming platform. However, David Zaslav has made it clear that releasing big-budget films on streaming platforms is non-sensical and opted to put the film in theaters. These films are cheap to produce and have made three times the budget with each release, so Zaslav’s about sending this direct to streaming when huge money could be made from a lucrative franchise.
Steven Soderbergh started out as a director in the trilogy but didn’t return for the sequel; however, seeing the live Las Vegas convinced him to return, “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie,” the director said in a press release. “Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!”
This is being billed as the final Magic Mike movie. In terms of original cast members such as Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer, Donald Glover, Joe Manganiello, and Kevin Nash, they won’t be returning for the last film. Granted, that doesn’t mean that they won’t make a cameo in Last Dance; however, Hayek and Tatum are mainly the stars in the third installment. Magic Mike: Last Dance is officially set to be released on February 10, 2023, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Should more information come out about Last Dance, then we’ll make sure to keep you updated.