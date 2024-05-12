Two Decades Later: 6 Best Movies from 2004

2004 was a standout year for cinema, marked by a thrilling competition at the Oscars and the emergence of new talent in the indie market. The Academy Awards that year saw a highly competitive slate, with a plethora of films vying for top honours. Meanwhile, the indie scene was thriving, with breakthrough films like Sideways, and Napoleon Dynamite captivating audiences and critics alike.
Filmmakers like Alexander Payne, Wes Anderson, and Michel Gondry were making their mark on the industry, while newcomers like Sofia Coppola and Charlie Kaufman were introducing fresh perspectives and innovative storytelling techniques. Overall, 2004 was a triumphant year for cinema, marked by a wealth of outstanding films that showcased the creativity and diversity of the industry. So, here are the 6 best films from 2004 that you should add to your watchlist.
6. The Machinist
The Machinist, directed by Brad Anderson, is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Trevor Reznik (Christian Bale), a machinist who suffers from insomnia and as a result, begins to experience a rapid and inexplicable weight loss, eventually shrinking down to a mere 120 pounds. As Trevor’s physical and mental health deteriorates, he becomes increasingly paranoid and isolated, struggling to maintain his grip on reality. Despite being one of the most financially successful films of 2004, The Machinist has endured as one of the most underrated and underappreciated movies from 2004. Christian Bale’s performance is widely regarded as one of the most impressive of his career, with his extreme weight loss and physical transformation adding to the film’s eerie and unsettling atmosphere. Bale’s immersive performance has been praised for its emotional and physical depths, with his portrayal of Trevor’s downward spiral into madness remaining hauntingly memorable, making it one of the standout movies from 2004.
5. The Butterfly Effect
The Butterfly Effect, written and directed by Eric Bress and J. Mackye Gruber, is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged film that defied critical consensus upon its release. Initially panned by critics, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 34%, the movie has since built a cult following, with an audience score of 81% that reflects its enduring appeal. As of the time of writing, this audience score is based on over 250,000 user ratings.
The film’s plot follows Evan Treborn (Ashton Kutcher), a troubled young man who discovers that he has the ability to travel back in time and alter the course of his past. As Evan navigates his way through his own timeline, he attempts to prevent traumatic events from occurring. However, each time he alters the past, he creates a new reality, leading to a complex web of multiple timelines and consequences. The movie’s unique blend of time-travel and poignant storytelling creates a sense of urgency and emotional resonance, making it one of the most original movies from 2004. The Butterfly Effect‘s exploration of themes such as trauma, memory, and the human condition has resonated with audiences, who have come to appreciate its complexity and depth over time.
4. Man on Fire
Man on Fire, directed by Tony Scott, is a gripping and emotional thriller that delves into the depths of revenge and redemption. The film follows John Creasy (Denzel Washington), a former CIA operative haunted by his past who takes on a job as a bodyguard for a young girl named Lupita, in Mexico City. Initially, Creasy is distant and disconnected, with a hardened heart and a thirst for vengeance. However, as Lupita breaks through his walls with her innocence and unwavering trust, Creasy begins to open up and embrace his humanity once again.
What starts as a mission for revenge transforms into a story of friendship and love, as Creasy learns to care for and protect the young girl as if she were his own daughter. At its core, Man on Fire is not just a revenge flick, but a heartfelt and touching tale of redemption and the power of friendship to heal even the most broken souls. Once again, Man on Fire is not one of the most critically acclaim movies from 2004, however, it has enjoyed a timeless legacy two decades after its release, still attracting audiences to this day.
3. Collateral
Collateral, directed by Michael Mann, is a suspenseful and intense thriller that follows a cab driver named Max, played by Jamie Foxx, who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a deadly game of cat and mouse with a ruthless hitman named Vincent, played by Tom Cruise. As Vincent forces Max to drive him around Los Angeles to carry out a series of murders, the tension and stakes escalate, leading to a thrilling and unpredictable showdown. The movie is notable for its high-octane action sequences and its gritty portrayal of the city’s underbelly. In a character swerve, Tom Cruise delivers a chilling and compelling performance as the sadistic villain, a stark contrast to his usual heroic roles. Additionally, Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of the reluctant hero earned him critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination, his second nomination that year, marking a major milestone for the talented actor.
2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, directed by Michel Gondry, is a unique and poignant romantic drama that follows the story of Joel, played by Jim Carrey, and Clementine, played by Kate Winslet, who undergo a procedure to erase memories of their tumultuous relationship from their minds. The narrative unfolds in a non-linear fashion, jumping between past and present as the memories are gradually erased. As Joel relives his memories with Clementine, he realizes the depth of their connection and the impact their relationship had on his life.
This film showcases Jim Carrey in an early dramatic role, a departure from his comedic roots, and demonstrates his versatility as an actor. Carrey’s nuanced performance as Joel captures the character’s vulnerability and emotional journey, adding depth and sincerity to this beautifully crafted and thought-provoking film. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant exploration of love, loss, and the enduring power of memories. The movie saw Kate Winslet nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, and took home the gold for Best Original Screenplay.
1. Million Dollar Baby
Million Dollar Baby, directed by Clint Eastwood, is a powerful and emotional boxing drama that follows the journey of Maggie Fitzgerald, portrayed by Hilary Swank, a determined and resilient young woman who aspires to become a professional boxer. She seeks out Frankie Dunn, played by Clint Eastwood, a gruff and seasoned boxing coach who initially resists training her but ultimately sees her potential and agrees to take her under his wing. As Frankie trains Maggie, a deep bond forms between them, and they navigate the highs and lows of the boxing world together.
Clint Eastwood's performance as Frankie is understated yet impactful, showcasing a depth and vulnerability rarely seen in his previous roles. The film is celebrated as one of the finest boxing movies in cinema history, with its raw and authentic portrayal of the sport and the personal struggles of its characters. Million Dollar Baby received critical acclaim and won four Academy Awards in 2005, including Best Director for Clint Eastwood, Best Actress for Hilary Swank, Best Supporting Actor for Morgan Freeman, and Best Picture, solidifying its place as one of the best movies from 2004.