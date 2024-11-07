Barry Keoghan Reveals He Didn’t Use a Prosthetic for Naked Dance Scene in ‘Saltburn’

Barry Keoghan is spilling saucy details on his infamous naked dance scene on Saltburn. The actor spilled that he didn’t have any help in the form of a prosthetic during his full-frontal nude dance sequence as Oliver Quick in the popular thriller comedy.
In the November 4, 2024, episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast Keoghan answered a question regarding his NSFW dance sequence at the end of Saltburn. Louis Theroux stated how there was heavy speculation that the Irish actor had resorted to using a “prosthetic penis” and that his member was likely enhanced for the scene. Keoghan’s response was most enlightening as he replied incredulously that the penis in question was very much his and he had received no external help. The actor further clarified and reinforced his stance in the following words:
“It was all me, you know… it was a thing that I didn’t really bat an eyelid to, you know, I would bat an eyelid if it didn’t fit the story.”
Keoghan added that he and director Emerald Fennell had multiple chats on the famed scene. He noted how it initially started with his clothes to establish a real sense of Oliver claiming the mansion as his own. According to Fennell, folks tend to walk around home naked since it’s a place of comfort and felt that Keoghan stripping down to his birthday suit would strengthen the scene. Keoghan shared how, despite dance not being his forte he busted a move naked to Sophie Ellis-Bextor‘s “Murder on the Dancefloor,” since it was crucial to moving the script and story forward.
Barry Keoghan Is Set to Star in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie
Barry Keoghan is making big strides in his acting career. He is set to star in the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie alongside Cillian Murphy. On November 1, 2024, Netflix posted a first look at Keoghan’s character in the movie on X (formerly Twitter).
Keoghan is pictured gazing out of a truck window — with not much else being known about his character save for the first-look image. Production for the movie commenced on September 30, 2024, as reported by Deadline. The cast of the Peaky Blinders movie includes regulars from the Peaky Blinders series Murphy, Stephen Graham, and Sophie Rundle. Tim Roth and Rebecca Ferguson are additional new faces in the movie. The film, directed by Tom Harper, also features Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Jay Lycurgo.
It’s been a great couple of years for Keoghan, who has a slew of major roles to his name, including Masters of the Air and Top Boy, and even bagged an Oscar nomination for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Keoghan, who’s had a tough past, revealed in the podcast that he chooses to take his life experiences and turn to acting as a form of therapy to overcome them.
A release date for the Peaky Blinders movie is yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the Barry Keoghan-starrer Saltburn on Prime Video.
|Saltburn
|Cast
|Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Alison Oliver, Richard E. Grant
|Release Date
|November 24, 2023
|Stream On
|Amazon Prime Video
|Directed by
|Emerald Fennell
|Produced by
|Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
|Based On
|Original screenplay by Emerald Fennell
|Plot Summary
|A dark, comedic thriller diving into obsession, privilege, and social extremes
|Musical Elements
|Score by Anthony Willis
|Current Status
|Released on November 24, 2023, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video
