Meet the Men of The Bachelorette Season 19: Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

The Bachelorette season 19 gave Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia a chance at finding love and their happily ever after. The season was exciting as it was be the first time the American The Bachelorette had co-leads feature in the entire season. Windey was a 31-year-old ICU Nurse, while Recchia was a 26-year-old flight instructor.
Former The Bachelor season 5 winner, Jesse Palmer, hosted The Bachelorette season 19. The show aired from July 11 to September 20, 2022. The season also featured 32 male contestants, pooled from the initial 35 revealed in March 2022. Meet the men of The Bachelorette season 19, who competed for the hearts of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
Alec Garza
Alec Garza was a Wedding Photographer from Houston, Texas. He hoped to walk away with the love of his life. His best physical feature is his hair and he is happiest after a fresh haircut. If given a time travel opportunity, Alec would rather return to the 1800s and be an outlaw cowboy.
Aven Jones
Aven Jones was a Sales Executive from San Diego, California. Whether playing Yahtzee or closing a sales deal at work, Aven says all he does is “fueled by passion.” He was looking a woman who was honest and loyal, who wasn’t afraid to have fun.
Brandan Hall
Brandan Hall was the youngest of the men on The Bachelorette season 19. He was a 23-year-old Bartender from Carlsbad, California. As a former athlete, Brandan believes in hard work. However, he isn’t afraid to have fun and enjoy the world. He visits Disneyland every year on his birthday. Brandan isn’t also afraid to admit he had a phobia for slugs.
Chris Austin
Chris Austin was a Mentality Coach from Redondo Beach, California. He’s a published author and considers himself to be his favorite author. Chris was looking for a soulmate who’ll support his dreams, secure, compassionate, and ambitious. He has no fears because “I don’t choose fear.”
Colin Farrill
At 36 years old, Colin Farrill was one of the oldest suitors on The Bachelorette season 19. Colin is a Sales Director from Chicago, Illinois who was looking for a connection that’ll allow them to help and achieve their respective life goals. His biggest turn-off is someone chewing with an open mouth. Colin’s dream destination is a visit to the International Space Station.
Erich Schwer
Erich Schwer is a Real Estate Analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey. He had been in several relationships but was looking to take things to the altar in his next relationship. He was hopeful he’ll find love on the show. He dreams of watching the Northern Lights someday.
Ethan Kang
Ethan Kang is an Advertising Executive from New York City, New York. He considers himself a hopeless romantic, looking for a family-oriented woman to share a future with. Ethan is a self-professed Monopoly king.
Hayden Markowitz
Hayden Markowitz was a Leisure Executive from Tampa, Florida. A true Southerner, Hayden had an accent and loves country music. He was looking for a lady who was appreciative of romantic gestures and loves dogs. He was also open to planning and executing the perfect date for the one he love, and finding love on The Bachelorette season 19.
Jacob Rapini
Jacob Rapini was a Mortgage Broker from Scottsdale, Arizona who admitted to being a picky lover, but only because he believed marriage to be better or worse. You’d never find Jacob eating cake, but you can expect him to read and consume 30 to 40 books yearly. Jacob is also a fitness enthusiast and considers it one of his favorite activities.
James Clarke
The young, good-looking James Clarke was from Winnetka, Illinois. The Meatball Enthusiast wants a large family of six kids. One of his favorite things is being served a plate of meatballs. He loves to waterski and is a huge Lebron James fan.
Jason Alabaster
Jason Alabaster was an Investment Banker from Santa Monica, California. He was all about love and was ready for a committed relationship with his future wife. Besides his love for surfing, playing tennis, and dancing, Jason also loved to stargaze. As much as he’s up for a good time of partying and a few drinks, Jason hates Coca-Cola.
Joey Young
Joey Young, a twin from Brookfield, Connecticut, loved to have fun and joke around. His love for partying was as much as his love for staying home to have fun. Joey gave the biggest hugs and would appreciate a lady who enjoys receiving them. If there’s a food he could live off of for the rest of his life, Joey is certain it’s cheeseburgers.
John Anderson
Nothing makes John Anderson happier than dressing up for an outing. While he hopes someday to be the face of a global clothing brand, he continues to enjoy his love for fashion. He may come off as shy but could be chatty once there’s a connection. Besides his love for Mexican food, the 26-year-old English Teacher from Nashville, Tennessee, wants an honest, loving, and communicative partner. The Bachelorette season 19 may be his lucky season.
Johnny DePhillipo
Johnny DePhillipo was a Realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He’s from a huge, loving Italian family. He loves fishing and surfing and is looking for an athletic, intelligent, and outgoing woman.
Jordan Helman
Jordan Helman was a software developer from Tampa, Florida. Jordan’s type of woman shares in his adrenaline rush and love for dirt bike racing. However, he also wanted her to be independent and enjoy the things that truly make her happy. He randomly gifts flowers at any time of the day, so his lady shouldn’t find it awkward.
Jordan Vandergriff
Jordan Vandergriff was a Drag Racer from Alpharetta, Georgia. His ideal lady should appreciate his love for speed. A romantic at heart, Jordan considers the best romantic gift any partner can receive is a handwritten love letter.
Justin Budfuloski
Justin Budfuloski was Physical Therapist from Solana Beach, California, looking for a love that’s his. Justin was looking to find his soulmate. One of his life’s dreams is to travel the country in a van with the love of his life. The best way to make Justin happy is to take him to a coffee shop.
Justin Young
Remember Joel Young, the twin? Justin Young is his twin brother. As a Gen Z, Justin loves to create content on social media. He believes he’s the life of any party and wants a lady who isn’t just communicative but loyal and attentive. If he could time travel, he’ll settle in the early 90s.
Kirk Bryant
Kirk Bryant was a College Football Coach from Lubbock, Texas. The had a tight work schedule and was looking for a long-lasting relationship with a woman who understands he must work long hours during the week. As such, he loves an independent woman. Kirk’s dream destination is Santorini.
Logan Palmer
AVideographer for San Diego, California, Logan Palmer also loves corn dogs. He was looking for a low-maintenance, artsy lady who wouldn’t mind a cuddly stargazing night. His celebrity crush is Julia Louis-Dreyfus who played Elaine from Seinfeld.
Mario Vassall
Mario Vassall, from Naperville, Illinois is a Personal Trainer and a fitness enthusiast. He’s a hopeless romantic and loves to listen to 90s R&B songs. While he may have passed the age for professional basketball, Mario believes his children will be professional basketball players. He’s also a self-professed Tetris champion.
Matt Labagh
The successful Shipping Executive was looking for true love and a woman to settle down with. Matt Labagh wears a big, broad smile to charm his perfect woman. One of his dreams is to buy his mother a home wherever she wants. Matt wants to experience new adventures with his lady and hopes she’s fond of his pet fish, Tony.
Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan was a 32-year-old Pharmaceutical Salesman from Long Beach, California. He’s naturally quiet but comes out of his shell around people he’s comfortable with. Michael is a terrible cook and hopes to find someone to teach him. He’s a huge fan of Harry Potter and has his dream destination as the Wizarding World.
Nate Mitchell
The Chicago, Illinois native is an Electrical Engineer. Nate Mitchell admitted to a weakness for a woman who can make him laugh hard. He wanted to find his soulmate on The Bachelorette Season 19 and settle down and raise a family. Nate’s favorite all-time movie is How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.
Quincey Williams
Quincey Williams was a Life Coach from Miami, Florida. Part of the reason he settled for a career as a Life Coach is his natural gift of uplifting people’s spirits. He was looking for a love that’s genuine and one he could open to pouring his heart into. Quincey’s favorite all-time movie is Space Jam. He admitted he’s a bad texter but loves good, high-vibration music.
Robert “Roby” Sobieski
Robert “Roby” Sobieski, from Los Angeles, California, was a Magician looking to capture the heart of Windey or Recchia. Roby is a good conversationalist, smart, and well-traveled. He’s also an expert scuba diver and hopes to have a home with hidden tunnels and secret rooms.
Ryan Mula
Ryan Mula was one of the two oldest men on The Bachelorette season 19. He was a 36-year-old Investment Director from Boston, Massachusetts. He’s also a hopeless romantic and was open to experiencing and showing the best romance, 24/7, with his life partner. He loves dogs and hopes to open a dog rescue shelter in the future.
Spencer Swies
Spencer Swies is a Venture Capitalist from Chicago, Illinois, who was far from a hopeless romantic. However, although he isn’t the biggest fan of textbook romance, Spencer gives his all to the ones he loves. He loves when his eyebrows get complimented and is a huge Detroit Lions fan.
Termayne Harper
Termayne Harper is from Naperville, Illinois, and is a Crypto Guy. On The Bachelorette Season 19, he showcased his big personality, revealing he’s easily won over by a woman in crypto or understands NFTs. Termayne is looking for a loyal woman who’s funny, respectful, and intelligent.
Tino Franco
He’s was a General Contractor from Playa Del Rey, California. Tino Franco enjoys visiting and spending time with family and friends. His favorite hobbies are surfing, camping, and cycling. He loves meat and considers it his best type of food. His favorite thing to read is The Wall Street Journal.
Tyler Norris
Tyler Norris is a Small Business Owner from Wildwood, New Jersey. He was looking to fall head over heels for a woman who’s open-minded, reliable, and fun. As an Italian, Tyler is big about family and hopes his woman will enjoy spending time with his family. Tyler loves to listen to country music.
Zach Shallcross
Zach Shallcross was the last man on the list vying for Windey and Recchia’s heart. He is a Tech Executive from Anaheim Hills, California. He’s a romantic at heart and loves dogs, his mother, and football. Zach went on the show because he was serious about finding love on The Bachelorette season 19.