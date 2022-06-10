Nate Mitchell probably never imagined that he would become a reality TV star, but that’s precisely what’s about to happen. Nate will be a cast member on the upcoming 19th season of The Bachelorette, and he’s hoping that his time on the show will bring him the love he’s always been looking for. If you’ve ever seen the show, you know that things can get pretty competitive, but Nate isn’t the kind of person who likes to back down from a challenge. Hopefully, his determination and charm will be enough to carry him all the way through the season, but we’ll all have to tune in and see. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nate Mitchell.
1. He Is From Chicago
Even though there isn’t a lot of information out there about Nate, we do know that he is based in Chicago and it appears that he was born and raised there. Luckily, his midwestern roots put him in good company since one of this season’s bachelorettes, Gabby Windey, is also from Illinois.
2. He Is 33 Years Old
When people think of the kinds of guys who typically appear on The Bachelorette, men in their mid-20s are usually the first to come to mind. However, Nate is a bit older than that. At 33, he is two years older than Gabby Windey. This may give him an advantage because his age may allow him to be taken more seriously
3. He Likes to Travel
Nate is a very adventurous person and he wants to enjoy life as much as he can. For him, part of enjoying life means getting the chance to travel. Nate has been fortunate to travel in and out of the United States. Some of the countries he’s been to include Peru, Nigeria, and France.
4. He Likes to Take Pictures
It’s unclear if Nate thinks of himself as a photographer, but if he doesn’t he should start. His Instagram profile makes it very clear that he really enjoys taking pictures and he has a great eye for snapping the best moments. His love for taking pictures blends nicely with his love for traveling. In fact, most of his Instagram pictures appear to be photos that he’s taken on his travels.
5. He Is Passionate About Human Rights
Standing up for the things you believe in isn’t always easy, but Nate isn’t afraid to be vocal about the issues that are important to him. His social media activity shows that he is a strong advocate for ending racism and police brutality. He has even attended marches to support these causes.
6. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
Having a large online following has become a goal for many people. Unfortunately for Nate, though, his following is lacking. At the moment, Nate has less than 1,000 followers on Instagram. However, that number is going to grow exponentially once the show premieres. After all, getting more followers has become a major perk of doing reality TV shows.
7. He Is A Baseball Fan
We weren’t able to find any information on whether Nate has been a competitive athlete, but it does appear that he’s a baseball fan. As someone who lives in Chicago, it’s probably not much of a surprise that he roots for the White Sox. He even likes to watch games in person when he can.
8. The Bachelorette Is His First TV Experience
Occasionally, people who appear on shows like The Bachelorette have also been on other reality shows in the past. That isn’t the case for Nate, though. As far as we can tell, he doesn’t have any prior connections to the entertainment industry. Now that he’s gotten his foot in the door, however, he may decide to look for other opportunities within the business.
9. He Likes Fashion
Although it’s never a good idea to judge someone based on the clothes they wear, a person’s sense of style can really give you some insight into their personality. That being said, Nate appears to be someone who likes to express himself through his clothing. He seems to have a laid-back fashion sense, but it’ll be interesting to see the kinds of outfits he wears throughout the season.
10. He Is an Engineer
Fans of The Bachelorette are always curious about what the guys on the show do for work. Viewers will be happy to know that Nate has a thriving career as an electrical engineer. We weren’t able to find any specific details about his career path or his level of education.