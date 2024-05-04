ABC Sets Premiere Dates for Celebrity Family Feud, Claim to Fame, and More in Upcoming Summer Schedule

Exciting Lineup for ABC’s 2024 Summer Schedule
As summer approaches, ABC is rolling out an impressive lineup of shows that promises to entertain a diverse audience. From game shows to reality TV, the schedule has something for everyone. Leading the pack, Celebrity Family Feud is set to celebrate significant milestones this season, marking its 10th anniversary and its 100th episode.
Following closely is the much-loved Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which returns with a fresh twist. This season, celebrity contestants will team up in pairs aiming to win $1 million for their chosen charities. The show continues to be a staple of ABC’s offerings, demonstrating its lasting appeal over the years.
New Ventures and Returning Favorites
The network is also debuting a new game show titled Lucky 13, co-hosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez. The show involves contestants tackling true-or-false questions with a strategic twist, designed to keep audiences guessing and engaged.
Fan favorite Press Your Luck, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, is also making a comeback with its new season. The game involves strategy, quick thinking, and luck as contestants try to avoid the dreaded WHAMMY to win big prizes.
A Glimpse into Reality TV: The Bachelorette and Claim to Fame
The Bachelorette will continue its run with Jenn Tran as this season’s lead, who is notably the franchise’s first Asian American bachelorette. Her story of finding love begins with an exciting two-hour premiere.
The unique competition show Claim to Fame, which allows contestants to impress celebrity judges with their talents or intriguing stories, is also premiering. Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, it adds an extra slice of entertainment to ABC’s summer servings.
Broadcasting Innovations and Viewer Accessibility
All these captivating shows will not only be aired on TV but will also be available for streaming on Hulu the very next day, ensuring viewers can catch up anytime they wish. This year’s summer lineup emphasizes variety and excitement, affirming ABC’s commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment across all types of viewing platforms.