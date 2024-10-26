Are Molly Gordon And Jeremy Allen White Dating?

Before Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White sparked relationship rumors in September 2024, the Carmy Berzatto actor was romantically linked to Spanish singer Rosalia. The pair were first seen together at a farmer’s market in October 2023, roughly four months after actress Addison Timlin filed for divorce from White. Jeremy and Rosalia were still considered a couple when it emerged that the actor had found a new flame with his The Bear costar, Molly Gordon.
Gordon joined the FX series as a recurring character during its second season. She plays Claire Dunlap, the childhood sweetheart of White’s character with whom he reconnected and begins dating. The Bear returned for Season 3 in June 2024 and concluded without exploring the Carmy and Claire story arc. While their characters have no contact in the latest installment of the psychological dramedy, Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White have been cozying up with each other in real life.
The Bear Costars Connected While Filming The FX Series
Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White have been a part of Hollywood since the 2000s, but their paths didn’t cross until The Bear’s creator introduced Claire Dunlap to the series. Christopher Storer told Vogue he offered Gordon the role because he wanted a performer with the “ability to draw somebody in and make them feel cared for and loved instantly.” His plan worked as Gordon and White had an instant connection on set.
The duo met for the first time when they shot their first scene and quickly grew fond of each other. When Glamour asked Gordon about her experience working with White in a July 2023 interview, she told the publication she had an immediate bond with the actor. “The first time I met him, I felt that excitement of meeting an actor that you admire, but I also felt like I had known him for so long,” she said.
“He’s such a generous, available person… I immediately felt like there was something really good there, and I felt safe in that dynamic.” White shared a similar sentiment the previous month. He told Variety “It was very welcoming to see Claire for Carmy. The actor praised Gordon’s performance, adding that “she’s so disarming and funny and charming.”
Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White Were Seen Kissing In September 2024
The Bear actors’ onscreen chemistry seems to have morphed into a romantic relationship in real life. The costars sparked dating rumors on September 25, 2024, after they were spotted kissing on the streets of Los Angeles. John Landgraf, the Chairman of FX Networks told Deadline the previous week that filming for The Bear Season 4 was underway. As such, fans speculated that Gordon and White were only filming a scene for the show’s upcoming season scheduled for release in mid-2025. This wasn’t the case. Sources that witnessed the pair locking lips swear there were no cameras in sight.
While the public display of affection strongly indicated the two are a couple, neither Gordon nor White has confirmed or denied that they are dating. This has fueled speculations about the two, just as it has ignited public curiosity about the status of White’s relationship with Rosalia. It had been imagined that the actor and singer were getting more committed after they were spotted several times enjoying each other company in early 2024. About two months before White’s PDA with Gordon, he was seen in the company of the Spanish singer: they were last seen together in July at a promotional event for The Bear in Los Angeles.
Sources Claim They Are Getting Serious
Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White have rarely been seen together again since the Los Angeles sighting. However, sources close to them claim they have become quite inseparable. One such told People that the Carmy Berzatto actor likes the Claire Dunlap actress a great deal. “There were set rumors early on that they had intense chemistry even when not filming,” the insider said, adding that “they didn’t start hanging out romantically until a few weeks ago.” The source also divulged that Gordon has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles where White lives even though she’s based in New York City.
"She spends time at his house. They go on lunch dates and seem to have a great time. They're affectionate, often in deep conversations, and seem curious to get to know each other better." Another source told Life & Style that Gordon and White have been "crushing on each other for a long while," confirming that they are dating. "They're seeing where this goes, no one on the show is surprised to see them hooking up… Now they've obviously taken a step forward and everyone's happy for them," added the source.
