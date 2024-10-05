Who Is Adan Banuelos? Everything You Need To Know About Bella Hadid’s Boyfriend

Before Adan Banuelos, Bella Hadid had been romantically linked to several heartthrobs, from The Weeknd to Drake, Duke Nicholson, and Marc Kalman. The American fashion model rose to fame in the 2010s with The Weeknd as her lover. The duo dated on and off for over four years, parting for good in 2019. The next year, Hadid denied dating Jack Nicholson’s grandson Duke Nicholson while she secretly dated art director Marc Kalman.
Hadid and Kalman went public in 2021, sparking engagement rumors as their romance bloomed. The relationship packed up in 2023 without much fanfare, bringing Adan Banuelos into the picture. The Washington native and her new partner have been all over each other, bonding over a shared passion to the admiration of onlookers. Here’s everything to know about Banuelos and his burgeoning romance with Bella Hadid.
Adan Banuelos Is A Professional Horseman From Granbury, Texas
Bella Hadid’s boyfriend hails from a popular Mexican-American family in Texas. He’s the son of Ascencion Banuelos, a renowned cutting horse trainer celebrated as the first Mexican American to be inducted into the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) Hall of Fame. Adan’s father is originally from Lobatos, Mexico. He left his home at age 13, immigrating to the United States where he worked hard to establish himself as a horseman. The older Banuelos married his riding partner Tiffani Banuelos, with whom he shares three children.
Adan Banuelos and his siblings were raised in Granbury, Texas, where their parents ran a horse training facility. As a professional horseman, he credits his father for his accomplishments in the industry. Adan marked Ascencion’s birth anniversary in May 2021 with a heartfelt Instagram post, thanking the older Banuelos for his massive contributions to his career. “Thank you for always pushing me to be better in and out of the show pen, for being my coach, and most importantly my friend. Couldn’t reach our goals without you,” he wrote.
He Was Inducted Into The NCHA Riders Hall Of Fame In 2017
Adan Banuelos’ career dates back to his childhood and has earned him some of the most coveted recognition in the performance horse industry. A specialist in training and showing cutting horses, Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is a four-time No.1 NCHA leading open rider. He won the NCHA Open Futurity Championship in 2020, roughly three years after he was inducted into the NCHA Riders Hall of Fame.
That was in 2017 and he made history as one of the youngest riders to receive the honor. Recently, in September 2024, the rider and his cutting horse LBR Quite Bad won the year’s PCCHA Super Futurity Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, bagging $60,000 in earnings. Adan Banuelos’ website claims he has earned over $5 million aboard a horse. “He is the future of the performance horse industry and a teacher to the younger generation of equine enthusiasts,” reads his profile.
Adan Banuelos And Bella Hadid Have Been Together Since 2023
The fashion model and her cowboy partner met sometime in mid-2023 at a horse show and bonded over their shared passion for horseback riding. Recalling how they met, Banuelos told W Magazine he’s “just a lucky guy that said hi. I didn’t really know who I was saying hi to. I just knew she’s gorgeous,” added the horseman. He divulged how they fell in love as a guest on Along For The Ride with Andrea Fappani. This was on August 7, 2024.
Banuelos told the podcast host he’s been dating the famous model for “a year and a few months,” stressing he would never have met her if it wasn’t for horses. “We started out with riding horse and then it went in a positive direction. She puts up with me and she loves me, and I’m head over heels for her. It’s been absolutely awesome, It really has,” he said.
Hadid Went Public With The Relationship In February 2024
The public caught wind of the romance in October 2023, when Adan Banuelos and Bella Hadid were spotted kissing at the Fort Worth Stockyard. Hadid didn’t confirm the relationship until February 2024. She shared pictures and videos from her 27th birthday party the previous October, which she celebrated with her new heartthrob. While the model has mostly expressed her feelings publicly with pictures, Banuelos has been very vocal about his love for Hadid. He told Fappani he feels happy and fortunate to have Bella in his life.
“I can’t tell you how happy I am, I can’t tell you how fortunate I am. This young lady is one of the kindest, biggest-hearted, sweet persons [I’ve met] — I mean, I didn’t know God made them like that. And how beautiful she is on the outside is nowhere near compared to what she’s like as a human being,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have her in my life and I think she deserves the best… that’s why I’m trying to get my business and my life and my time and get it all to where I can share that with her,” added the horseman. Read about Stanley Tucci’s wife Felicity Blunt.
