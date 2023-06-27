Meet Zendaya’s Five Brothers and Sisters

When individuals achieve superstardom, every aspect of personal lives are often thrown into the spotlight, and the same holds true for multi-talented actress and singer, Zendaya. Currently regarded as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents, Zendaya has left a huge mark on the industry with numerous blockbuster credits to her name. Adding to her captivating presence in the spotlight is her high-profile relationship with actor Tom Holland, a pairing that has captured the hearts of fans everywhere and left the internet yearning for more.
While Zendaya occasionally shares endearing glimpses of her siblings with the media, she remains somewhat private about this aspect of her life. However, her mentions of her siblings ignite curiosity among fans, who eagerly seek to uncover details about them. In order to satiate this curiosity, we have gathered all the essential publicly available information about Zendaya’s siblings.
Zendaya’s Brothers Are Austin Stoermer Coleman and Julien Stoermer Coleman
Austin Stoermer Coleman is Zendaya’s oldest sibling. He is said to have developed an interest in acting from a young age and acted in a few school plays. However, unlike Zendaya, his career never quite transitioned into Hollywood. Austin and Julien Coleman keep a very low profile and do not operate social media accounts open to the public. Nevertheless, thanks to Zendaya, their physical identities have become known to the public through occasional Instagram posts featuring the siblings together.
Katianna Stoermer Coleman, Annabella Stoermer Coleman, and Kaylee Stoermer Coleman are Zendaya’s Older Sisters
Just like her brothers, Zendaya’s oldest sisters equally keep their personal lives away from the prying eyes of social media. Zendaya has openly expressed her admiration for her older sisters, highlighting them as a significant source of inspiration in her life. In a 2015 interview with Time, Zendaya said; “I look up to my big sister and realize the influence she’s had on me and making me a better person. Having such a big, grounded family, I realized as you get older how important that is.” There is a misconception that Kaylee Stoermer Coleman is Zendaya’s younger sister, primarily due to an instance where she appeared with a lookalike family member on the red carpet. However, this belief is inaccurate since all of Zendaya’s siblings are older than she is. It is more plausible that the individual in question is one of Zendaya’s nieces, whom she frequently speaks affectionately about in interviews.
Through Her Siblings, Zendaya Is An Aunt To Several Nieces and Nephews
All of Zendaya’s older siblings are actually her half-siblings as they are from her father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman’s previous relationship with another woman whose identity is unknown to the media. Zendaya was the only child from her father’s relationship with her mother, a European woman who is of German and Scottish ancestry. However, thanks to her five older siblings, Zendaya’s upbringing was nothing like the solitary life of an only child. She grew to share a close bond with her half-siblings as evident in the happy family photos of them she frequently posts online.
Through her half-siblings, Zendaya is a proud aunt to several nieces and nephews and often speaks lovingly about them. In a 2015 interview with Complex, she said; “Honestly, I think about my little nieces and my little nephews first. Because one day they’re going to have Twitter and they’re going to have Instagram, and I’m going to be like, ‘This is how you handle it, kids.’” Zendaya’s remarks came after the interviewer asked her about TV personality, Giuliana Rancic’s offensive comments about her outfit on the Oscars red carpet where Zendaya embraced her African roots by sporting dreadlocked hair.
Rancic had remarked that Zendaya’s dreadlocked hair made her look like she smelled of weed. Zendaya first responded to the comments via Instagram writing; “My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough.” She would later tell Complex; “My little nieces have curly hair, And if they were to have someone say something demeaning about what they have and what they hold dear to them, then I would want them to at least have the pride within themselves to come up with a response that made sense and that they were proud of.” In addition to serving as an idol to her nieces and nephews, Zendaya equally makes out time from her busy schedule to get involved in their lives. In her 2019 Vogue cover interview, she shared how she rented a black SUV for the purpose of helping pick up her sister Katianna’s daughters from school.