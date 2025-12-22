Are Justin Trudeau And Katy Perry Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry have sparked rumors of a romance no one saw coming. The Canadian politician and the American singer both left their previous partners fairly recently. Be that as it may, nobody expected the former prime minister of Canada to rekindle his love life with the “Firework” singer, who ended her nine-year relationship with Orlando Bloom in June 2025.
Perry and Bloom met in 2016 after her divorce from Russell Brand. They got engaged in February 2019, welcomed their child (Daisy Dove Bloom) in August 2020, and parted ways in June 2025. As for Trudeau, he was in a 20-year romance with Sophie Grégoire, the mother of his three kids. When they separated in August 2023, Grégoire moved on with Ottawa pediatric surgeon Marcos Bettolli. Trudeau and Perry are seemingly taking another chance at love with each other. Are they really dating?
Justin Trudeau And Katy Perry First Sparked Relationship Rumors In July 2025
Reports claim the pair met at an event and kept in touch for weeks before the July 2025 incident that ignited rumors of a relationship between them. Weeks after the American pop star announced her split from the Legolas actor, she was seen at Montreal’s Le Violon, dining with the Canadian politician. Videos and pictures of the two enjoying each other’s company over a meal circulated online, prompting speculations about the nature of their friendship. However, a spokesperson of the restaurant told The Guardian that their demeanor didn’t suggest a budding romance.
“We kind of got the vibe that they were a little more chill,” Samantha Jin told the publication. There were “no visual signs of PDA or anything,” added Jin. More pictures of Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry dining together emerged before the months ran out, but neither of the two bothered to confirm or dispel the rumors circulating about them. The former Canadian prime minister fueled the speculations when he was spotted at the singer’s show in Montreal alongside his teenage daughter. He had his eyes fixated on the Queen of Camp, singing along as she performed her 2010 hit, “Firework.”
The Pair Were Spotted Kissing On A Yacht In September 2025
After Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were first seen together in July, the months that followed were saturated with reports from insiders, offering conflicting claims about what was happening between the two. Some suggested they were taking things slow, others claim that their busy schedules have gotten in the way. Nevertheless, it became obvious that the two are romantically involved in October, when the Daily Mail published their intimate pictures from the previous month.
The “Hot n Cold” singer and the Canadian politician were captured kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. The tourist who took the pictures told the publication that Perry pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat and then started making out with the politician. “I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau,” said the tourist. The pictures indeed confirm a romantic relationship between the two, but neither of them has commented on it.
Katy Perry Subtly Confirms The Relationship In October
If Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry wanted to keep their relationship private, the intimate pictures on a yacht have exposed them to more media scrutiny. The “California Gurls” singer appears to be embracing the newfound romance publicly. After the Daily Mail pictures circulated online, she made comments onstage that fans interpreted as a subtle confirmation of a relationship with the former Canadian prime minister. While performing in London, the pop singer told her audience that she usually falls for Englishmen, but not anymore. She was clearly referring to her exes, Bloom and Brand.
In addition to that, the pop star invited a fan onstage, who proposed to her, saying he heard she was single. “That’s interesting,” Perry responded, and said, “You know, you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago.” Fans regarded her response as an indirect confirmation of her romance with Trudeau, noting that the timeframe was before the intimate pictures with the politician were published. Nevertheless, neither Perry nor Trudeau has officially confirmed or denied that they are dating. Check out the top celebrity breakups of 2025, ranked by drama.
