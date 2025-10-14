Top 5 Celebrity Breakups of 2025, Ranked By Drama

Breakups are quite nightmarish, especially when the people involved are public figures concerned about upholding a reputable image. Apart from dealing with the emotional anguish that comes with ending a relationship, they must also worry about the public drama that might arise from feeling gutted. The most dramatic celebrity breakups of 2025 are unpleasant reminders of how messy high-profile relationships can be.
From Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the celebrity world never runs out of disappointing love stories. These failed relationships among famous people have resulted in some of the most explosive separations that dominated the news in the past. In 2024, Cardi B and Offset kept the media busy with their chaotic split. Here’s a ranking of 2025’s celebrity breakups doing the same.
5. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s amicable split is poised to become one of 2025’s dramatic celebrity breakups, following reports that they have both moved on with younger partners. After nearly two decades together, the duo announced their split in January 2025. Alba filed to end their 16-year marriage in February, citing irreconcilable differences. The two are committed to coparenting their three kids, but their new relationships seem to have added a hint of drama to their cordial separation, at least for the onlookers. Warren (46) has been all over a 26-year-old model, Hana Sun Doerr, just as Alba (44) has found a new flame with 32-year-old actor Danny Ramirez.
4. JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs
The Dance Moms star and Kath Ebbs became a couple in late 2024 and went public with their relationship in January 2025. The romance packed up in April 2025, earning a spot among the most dramatic celebrity breakups of 2025. JoJo Siwa and the Australian actor were good until the former, who came out as a lesbian in 2021, befriended Chris Hughes on Celebrity Big Brother UK and eventually fell for him. This culminated in Siwa walking away from her relationship with Ebbs at the show’s wrap party. She’s now dating Hughes and hopes to have her first child with Hughes amid pregnancy rumors.
3. Lily Allen and David Harbour
Lily Allen and the Stranger Things actor met on Raya and began dating in 2019. After their wedding in September 2020, David Harbour became a stepdad to the English singer’s daughters and spoke glowingly of his family life with Allen. They were widely considered an ideal couple until news of their split broke in February. Their’s quickly became another dramatic celebrity breakup of 2025 when the reason behind their split came to light. The singer found an active profile belonging to Harbour on the same dating app they met.
2. Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader
The end of Gleb and Brooks’ whirlwind romance ranks among the most dramatic celebrity breakups of 2025. Their relationship began in September 2024 when they were paired for Dancing with the Stars Season 33. They parted ways in April 2025, and it was a messy split trailed by nonstop drama that has lingered on for months. For instance, Brooks Nader’s new show Love Thy Nader premiered in August 2025 with the first two episodes exploring Gleb Savchenko’s infidelity, including how he was arranging for threesomes with women while they were together.
Weeks later, the Russian dancer shades Nader in an interview with People. While discussing his new partner for Dancing with the Stars Season 34, he hinted that his experience with Nader the previous season was challenging. “I’m most looking forward to just enjoying work and dance,” he told the publication. “Finally, I have a partner that I can go out there and dance [with] and really enjoy and not try to figure out the routine of like, ‘Okay, let me just hide all of yours minuses and bring out the pluses.'”
1. Mark Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey
Aubrey Rainey’s marriage to Mark Cuevas amounted to one of the most dramatic celebrity breakups of 2025. The former couple had been married for three years when Cuevas announced their split on Instagram. This was in March, and the statement he posted suggested an amicable separation, which wasn’t the case. Reacting to the statement signed with their names, Rainey commented, “This is news to me lol.”
She reiterated that in a similar post from Cuevas on Facebook, accusing the Love Is Blind Season 1 alum of infidelity. "This was never a conversation or discussion," Rainey wrote. "He got caught out with women and had to cover his tracks to maintain his public image. I had no part in this statement, and it's news to me, as it is to everyone else."
