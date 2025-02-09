Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s ‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Gets Official Title and Release Date

by

A Simple Favor sequel finally has a release date! The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 comedy-thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025. The film also got an official title, Another Simple Favor

On February 4, 2025, Variety reported that Another Simple Favor will be the opening night premiere at SXSW. While rumors have been circulating about the film’s delay for a couple of weeks now, the director, Paul Feig, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans an update on the highly anticipated film. The post was accompanied by an official poster for A Simple Favor. The film will see Stephanie Smothers, played by Kendrick, and Emily Nelson, played by Lively, travel to Capri, Italy, for the latter’s nuptials to a rich Italian businessman. The official logline teases that “murder and betrayal” ensue. The sequel will see the return of actors from the first film, including Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, and Henry Golding. The cast also includes Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.

Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis penned the film, based on characters by Darcey Bell. Another Simple Favor is produced by Feig, alongside Laura Fischer, via Feigco Entertainment. Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini comprise the film’s executive producers.SXSW’s vice president of film and television, Claudette Godfrey, expressed that they knew the movie had to open at the film festival from the moment they viewed it last fall. 

‘A Simple Favor 2’ Director Paul Feig Recently Defended Blake Lively

If Lively attends the festival, it will mark the actress’s first public appearance since the onset of her legal battle with the costar and director of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl actress accused Baldoni of sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign against her during the promotion of the film.

As new details of the case come to light, the public has been rallying against Lively owing to the daily revelations made by Baldoni’s legal team. However, Feig has maintained that he’s on Lively’s side, even responding to a comment left by a fan under the official Prime Video Instagram post of the poster. 

The fan cheekily questioned whether the final cut of Another Simple Favor was “Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut.” This is a direct jab at one of the revelations made in the lawsuit, which alleged that there were two cuts of It Ends With Us — Lively’s and Baldoni’s. The Bridesmaids director took a stand for Lively, calling her an amazing collaborator and remarking that he’s her biggest fan. He attempted  to shut down the rumors with the following response:

“It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with.”    

Another Simple Favor releases on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first film on the same platform. 

A Simple Favor poster A Simple Favor
Title A Simple Favor
Cast Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Jean Smart
Release Date September 14, 2018 / Another Simple Favor: May 1, 2025
Stream On  Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Paul Feig
Produced by Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson
Based On A Simple Favor (2018) was based on the novel by Darcey Bell / Another Simple Favor is an original sequel
Plot Summary A darkly comedic thriller where a mommy vlogger investigates the sudden disappearance of her glamorous friend
Musical Elements Score by Theodore Shapiro
Current Status A Simple Favor: Released on September 14, 2018 / Another Simple Favor: Set to premiere on May 1, 2025 on Prime Video

Watch on Prime Video

Safwan Azeem
Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
What We Know about The Might Ducks Reboot at Disney +
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2019
How Super Mario Brothers Saved Tom Hanks’ Career
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2020
Chris O’Donnell’s Top Five Movie Roles of His Career
3 min read
May, 14, 2017
The Five Best Mila Jovovich Movies of Her Career
3 min read
Nov, 29, 2018
Michael J. Fox: Breaking Down the Actor’s Legacy
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2024
Ackbar
There are Big Plans for Admiral Ackbar in the Star Wars Universe
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.