Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s ‘A Simple Favor’ Sequel Gets Official Title and Release Date

A Simple Favor sequel finally has a release date! The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 comedy-thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 1, 2025. The film also got an official title, Another Simple Favor.
On February 4, 2025, Variety reported that Another Simple Favor will be the opening night premiere at SXSW. While rumors have been circulating about the film’s delay for a couple of weeks now, the director, Paul Feig, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), giving fans an update on the highly anticipated film. The post was accompanied by an official poster for A Simple Favor. The film will see Stephanie Smothers, played by Kendrick, and Emily Nelson, played by Lively, travel to Capri, Italy, for the latter’s nuptials to a rich Italian businessman. The official logline teases that “murder and betrayal” ensue. The sequel will see the return of actors from the first film, including Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, and Henry Golding. The cast also includes Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Allison Janney.
Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis penned the film, based on characters by Darcey Bell. Another Simple Favor is produced by Feig, alongside Laura Fischer, via Feigco Entertainment. Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer, and Marco Valerio Pugini comprise the film’s executive producers.SXSW’s vice president of film and television, Claudette Godfrey, expressed that they knew the movie had to open at the film festival from the moment they viewed it last fall.
‘A Simple Favor 2’ Director Paul Feig Recently Defended Blake Lively
I have a simple favor to ask you… can you save the date? #AnotherSimpleFavor from @AmazonMGMStudio is premiering as the opening night film at @SXSW in Austin on March 7th. And then we hit @PrimeVideo on May 1st. Stay tuned for more details and much more fun! 🍸🍸🍸☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/dQJ1GiPqyv
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 4, 2025
If Lively attends the festival, it will mark the actress’s first public appearance since the onset of her legal battle with the costar and director of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni. The Gossip Girl actress accused Baldoni of sexual assault and orchestrating a smear campaign against her during the promotion of the film.
As new details of the case come to light, the public has been rallying against Lively owing to the daily revelations made by Baldoni’s legal team. However, Feig has maintained that he’s on Lively’s side, even responding to a comment left by a fan under the official Prime Video Instagram post of the poster.
The fan cheekily questioned whether the final cut of Another Simple Favor was “Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut.” This is a direct jab at one of the revelations made in the lawsuit, which alleged that there were two cuts of It Ends With Us — Lively’s and Baldoni’s. The Bridesmaids director took a stand for Lively, calling her an amazing collaborator and remarking that he’s her biggest fan. He attempted to shut down the rumors with the following response:
“It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with.”
Another Simple Favor releases on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. In the meantime, you can stream the first film on the same platform.
|A Simple Favor
|Title
|A Simple Favor
|Cast
|Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, Jean Smart
|Release Date
|September 14, 2018 / Another Simple Favor: May 1, 2025
|Stream On
|Amazon Prime Video
|Directed by
|Paul Feig
|Produced by
|Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson
|Based On
|A Simple Favor (2018) was based on the novel by Darcey Bell / Another Simple Favor is an original sequel
|Plot Summary
|A darkly comedic thriller where a mommy vlogger investigates the sudden disappearance of her glamorous friend
|Musical Elements
|Score by Theodore Shapiro
|Current Status
|A Simple Favor: Released on September 14, 2018 / Another Simple Favor: Set to premiere on May 1, 2025 on Prime Video
