‘A Simple Favor 2’ Director Slams Rumors of the Movie Being Shelved

A Simple Favor 2 director Paul Feig is putting all the baseless rumors to rest! Rumor mills have been churning with speculation that A Simple Favor 2, starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, has been shelved due to alleged tensions between the costars as well as the former’s messy legal battle against Justin Baldoni.
A user on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that A Simple Favor 2 is getting shelved “indefinitely” due to Lively’s dynamic with Kendrick and her ongoing legal scuffle with her It Ends With Us director and costar Baldoni. Paul Feig reposted the user’s post on X and clarified that the news was entirely false on January 10, 2025. The director dismissed the absurd rumors and clarified that the movie is finished and is scheduled to come out soon. He advised fans to refrain from believing everything they see on social media, deeming the post “total BS.”
The same X user responded by stating on what grounds the director is deeming his post as false, considering that the film doesn’t have a definitive release date despite wrapping production in April 2024. Feig responded to the query on X, stating that post-production usually takes over a year. The director explained that no movies come out the second they finish filming and that studios spend the previous year deciding on the best time to release the film. Paul Feig teased when to expect A Simple Favor 2 by sharing the following information:
“We’ve always planned on something spring/summer of this year. That’s how movies work. I hope this helps.”
Blake Lively Allegedly Got Justin Baldoni Sent to the Basement During ‘It Ends With Us’ Premiere
This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days. https://t.co/UDkWZzbIvp
— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 11, 2025
Things have progressively worsened amid the very public legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively filed a complaint at the end of December accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment on the sets of their film It Ends With Us. She also accused the director of orchestrating a smear campaign to ruin her reputation. Baldoni responded by filing a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times — the publication was the first to run Lively’s complaint in full.
Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, appeared on the January 7, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kely Show, where he played an alleged voice message Baldoni sent to his team during the It Ends With Us premiere held on August 6, 2024. Per the voice message, Lively allegedly didn’t want the Jane the Virgin star anywhere near her or other cast members and got Baldoni and his friends and family to the basement for over an hour.
In the voice message, Baldoni details how he and those close to him were incredulously joking and laughing at the sheer “ridiculousness” of the whole affair. The actor concluded the voice message by stating how “the truth will prevail and light and love will win.”
An official release date for A Simple Favor 2 is yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the first film on Prime Video.
|A Simple Favor 2
|Cast
|Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick
|Release Date
|TBA (Currently in production)
|Stream On
|Likely Amazon Prime Video after release
|Directed by
|Paul Feig
|Produced by
|Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson
|Based On
|Sequel to A Simple Favor (2018)
|Plot Summary
|Details under wraps but expected to continue the story of Emily and Stephanie with more mystery and twists.
|Musical Elements
|Not yet announced
|Current Status
|In production, release date to be announced.
