Top 5 Anime Streaming Websites

Funimation, the long-time favorite streaming website of many anime fans, is terminating its services on April 2, 2024, following its merger with Crunchyroll so fans are looking for more anime streaming websites. As a loyal Funimation subscriber, you might be wondering where to turn next. Or maybe you’re a beginner wanting to get into anime but feel overwhelmed by the vast number of streaming options available.
With streaming platforms, there are a ton of factors to consider — the availability of titles, user interface, video quality, and subscription costs, to name a few. In this article, we will review the top five anime streaming websites and compare them based on these criteria. This list will only include legal and most well-regulated streaming platforms since we do not condone piracy.
1. Crunchyroll
Since its integration with Funimation, Crunchyroll has become the undisputed king of anime streaming, boasting the largest anime catalog of any streaming platform. With over 1300 titles, Crunchyroll offers everything, from mainstream favorites like Death Note and Attack on Titan to the most obscure titles like How to Keep a Mummy and Ghost Stories. Crunchyroll also has the largest collection of dubbed anime, making it the perfect choice if you prefer to watch in English.
But here’s what truly sets Crunchyroll apart and makes it our #1 pick on this list: simulcasts. New episodes land on the platform just one hour after their Japanese premiere, letting you experience the thrill of watching them fresh and avoid the wait for an entire season to drop. Crunchyroll currently offers four subscription tiers:
- Free: This tier comes with ads and offers a very limited library of content.
- Fan ($7.99/month): Unlocks the entire Crunchyroll library, ad-free viewing, and simulcasts.
- Mega Fan ($9.99/month): Get offline viewing and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.
- Ultimate Fan ($14.99/month): Unlocks simultaneous streaming on up to six devices, access to exclusive merch, and store discounts.
2. Hidive
Hidive is a relatively new anime streaming website that focuses on more niche and indie anime titles. Here, you’ll find titles like The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior, Oshi no Ko, and Bloom Into You, which are absent even from Crunchyroll’s vast collection. What’s more, Hidive offers an extensive collection of uncensored anime, which is very difficult to come by on other streaming platforms. You have the freedom to choose between censored and uncensored versions of various anime titles, depending on your preferences. Hidive’s commitment to exclusive and uncensored content makes it one of the best streaming platforms out there, just below Crunchyroll.
Besides its content, the Hidive website also has a few unique features that help it stand out from its competitors. First up, there’s the countdown timers. You no longer have to keep track of the extensive release schedules of your favorite anime; Hidive displays the exact time until the next episode drops. Secondly, Hidive also offers a live in-episode chat feature. You can connect with fellow viewers and share reactions in real time. And lastly, Hidive also has customizable subtitles, allowing you to change the font, size, color, and background to your liking. Hidive doesn’t have a free plan, but it offers a very affordable premium plan that costs only $4.99/month.
3. Netflix
While Netflix isn’t solely focused on anime, it does offer a decent selection of popular and critically acclaimed titles. So, if you’re a beginner and looking to get started with mainstream titles like Naruto, Death Note, and Demon Slayer, Netflix is a convenient option if you already have a subscription. Another major plus for the streamer is its catalog of original anime series like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Onimusha, Castlevania, and Pluto, which are available exclusively on Netflix.
Netflix also has the best-looking user interface and media player out of all the anime streaming platforms. Plus, it offers both subbed and dubbed versions for most anime series, and some of them are even available in 4K quality. The only limiting factor for Netflix is its small library size, which puts it behind Crunchyroll and Hidive as a solid #3 option.
Netflix offers three subscription tiers:
- Standard with ads ($6.99/month): Offers full HD content and simultaneous streaming on up to two devices.
- Standard ($15.49/month): Unlocks ad-free viewing and the option to add one extra member not living with you.
- Premium ($22.99/month): Unlocks spatial audio, ultra-HD quality, the option to add two extra members who don’t live with you, and simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.
4. Tubi
Tubi’s anime catalog is not as extensive as some other streaming websites, but it still has a great collection of popular titles like Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and One Punch Man. However, what sets Tubi apart from other streaming platforms and earns it the #4 spot on this list is its unbeatable price tag: absolutely free! That’s right, no hidden fees, no subscription tiers, and no credit card required. You don’t even need to create an account on the platform. Simply browse and start watching. This makes Tubi an excellent option for those wanting to sample different genres before committing to a paid subscription.
5. Hulu
Hulu offers a wide variety of 300+ anime titles and is a prime stop for streaming hits like My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, Spy × Family, and more. Hulu also holds the exclusive streaming rights to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War in the US. Plus, there are simulcasts that stream each season, meaning you can binge-watch new episodes shortly after they air in Japan. Hulu offers a 30-day free trial, after which you’ll have to purchase one of the two subscription tiers:
- With ads ($7.99/month): Enjoy Hulu’s content with occasional ad breaks. Students can avail a special discounted rate of $1.99/month.
- Without ads ($17.99/month): Binge on your favorite shows uninterrupted with an ad-free experience.
