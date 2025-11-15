Hey Pandas, Name Something Positive About Corona-Virus (Closed)

Now, I know what you are thinking “There isn’t ANYTHING positive about the virus. What are you thinking?????” But, some good things are probably out there. Please tell us one thing that is positive about the virus. Maybe sleeping in more, getting that piece of watercolor art done etc.
Just like any post I make, please no NSFW posts. Thanks, and have fun!
#1
That 100,000+ people have been positive (ok that’s really negative but…)
#2
the positive thing is: that i don’t have it
#3
Because of the masks people will stop judging eachother based on apperance.
#4
Ok so im really lucky that covid kicked in when it did because I was participating in a musical (with plenty of dancing). I’d never been in one before so I had no idea how to practice and how these worked. We had very few rehearsals and we were expected to learn the songs by ourselves (which I did not know). On top of that, I injured my foot and couldn’t attend the dance rehearsals. So I’m kind of relieved that the musical was canceled due to Covid, however selfish my reason may seem.
#5
It has brought forth many cool DIY projects people do in quarantine.
#6
people have been quarantined , I mean this is a lot of isolation, but everybody needs some alone time to do whatever you want to do!
#7
I get to stay home with dogs
#8
I don’t like people, so the COVID-19 keeps me away from them
#9
Global warming has gotten better
#10
My COVID test
#11
I have multiple So I will make a list for your ease.
1. Wearing masks when sick/hospital It will help protect health
2. Although this is terrible I know. Due to the rush of people infected Hospitals will step up their game with capacity
3. Awareness of Certain Social issues (Wont name don’t want to get too political)
Thats all.
#12
That it is starting to come to a close.
#13
Old people have become more attained on how to use technology/internet
#14
I don’t have to talk to people
