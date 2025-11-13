I Capture People Without Their ‘Masks’ By Getting Very Close To Them

When someone allows me to take a photo of them, I like to burst into their bubble by getting very close to them. It breaks the masks that most of us tend to put on when the lens is pointed in our direction. No duck face can withstand the big fat lens one foot away from your face.
If I’m quick enough, I capture a real expression, not a posed one. And the sparkle, or the sadness, in people’s eyes. They reveal themselves truly, and I embrace it.
I’m lucky to live in Montreal, where the diversity of faces you can encounter is absolutely stunning. I’ve got almost 500 photos like these, therefore, the selection process was really hard.
I hope you will enjoy it!
