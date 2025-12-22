Guy Snaps After Wife Leaves Baby In His Care For 2.5 Hours, She Stops Doing Anything For Him

Everyone knows that having a baby is no joke, so the father is expected to step up after the mother goes through the whole painful process. Unfortunately, not all men understand that taking responsibility in such a time is the bare minimum that they have to do.
Just look at this couple where the husband disregarded the fact that his wife was suffering from post-partum depression. She dealt with it solo, while managing the baby and the house most of the time. However, she lost all love for him when he crossed a line. Read on to find out what he said!
More info: Reddit
After going through the painful process of delivering a baby, all a woman needs is support from her partner
Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When her son was born, the poster was diagnosed with post-partum depression, but her husband barely cared about her, so she dealt with it on her own
Image credits: Possible_Mall1733
Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One day, when she left the baby alone with him, he snapped as it kept “disturbing his gaming with the boys,” which sparked a conflict between them
Image credits: Possible_Mall1733
Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Despite the poster having her small side business, he insulted her for being a stay-at-home mom, when he was on the microphone with his friends
Image credits: Possible_Mall1733
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
However, that was the final straw for her, as she stopped doing anything for him, and he complained that the whole house was a mess
Image credits: Possible_Mall1733
Even though he apologized for what he had said, the poster claimed that the ship had already sailed, and she even considered divorce
Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) world as she narrates how she fell out of love with her husband. They were together for nine years, but trouble started brewing in the relationship when they had a baby. Just 2.5 weeks after delivery, OP was diagnosed with post-partum depression, and things started escalating as her husband couldn’t deal with it.
He found her “anger” so intolerable that he would often leave her and the baby alone in their new house to hang out with his buddies. The poor woman dealt with it on her own, healed a little, and only then did he start getting involved. She felt like things were finally good between them, but it quickly disappeared when she had to leave their son with him for just 2.5 hours to get groceries.
He was totally irked as the sick baby kept crying, which “distracted” him from his video games. When OP returned, she calmed the baby and told him that’s how her life is like every day, jokingly. Well, the man just snapped saying she got breaks when the baby napped, and went on a rant about how she should get a job and contribute financially apart from her small side business.
This was the last straw for OP, after which she removed her ring, and just checked out of the relationship. She simply refused to do anything for him, whether it be his dishes, his laundry, plating his food, or even cleaning up after him. Well, looking at the mess, he apologized to her for what he had said, but OP claimed that the damage was already done, and she wanted a divorce.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Whew, that must have been truly harrowing for the poster! To understand more about such a broken marriage, Bored Panda interviewed Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She explained that when postpartum depression is combined with sudden isolation and lack of partner support, it often turns into survival mode rather than a temporary low mood.
“Even if things improve later, the experience can leave lasting resentment and loss of trust. Needing support and not getting it during such a vulnerable time often changes how safe the relationship feels unless it’s truly acknowledged and repaired,” she added. However, looking at the story, it doesn’t seem that the guy even tried to repair anything in the first place.
Also, the fact that he dismissed and even insulted her in front of his friends must have felt like a punch in the face. Our expert also stressed that “Minimizing stay-at-home parenting as ‘not real work’ invalidates the effort and exhaustion involved, often leading to shame, burnout, and resentment. It sends the message that one partner’s contribution doesn’t count.”
On top of that, Prof. Lobo claimed that when a partner humiliates a person in front of others, it deeply undermines emotional safety in a marriage. She believes that it’s only natural that a person will withdraw from their partner in such a situation. A lot of netizens suggested that divorce is the only solution for such an unsupportive and cruel partner.
Do you agree with their verdict? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks online wasted no time in calling the guy a huge jerk, and many suggested that getting a divorce was the only solution
Follow Us