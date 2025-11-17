Boss Tries To Cancel Employee’s Day Off, So She Calls In Sick For Three, And The Whole Place Falls Apart

In a post on the popular subreddit r/antiwork, Reddit user u/blargnblah shared an experience that has resonated with its members who feel similarly disillusioned with the modern workplace.

It describes her experience of being denied time off for a wedding that she had requested (and approved) months in advance. As a response to this jerk move, she called in sick for three days and still enjoyed the occasion.

However, this decision had a significant impact on the business’s performance, and the boss was not happy about it.

This bridesmaid’s boss decided to deny her time off for a wedding

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

So she chose to fight fire with fire

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Image credits: blargnblah

We managed to get in touch with u/blargnblah and she was kind enough to reveal a few more details about the situation. “It was the worst job I’ve ever had even before the whole ordeal,” the Redditor told Bored Panda. “I hated every second of it.”

A huge part of her resentment could be attributed to the relationship she has had with her boss, which the Redditor described as “horrendously abusive and terrible.” Sadly, there are many more like her.

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

People leave managers, not companies. One in two employees has left a job to get away from a manager and improve their overall life at some point in their career.

Great managers are so scarce largely because the talent required to be one is rare. Gallup’s research discovered that only about one in ten people possess the talent to manage. Though many are endowed with some of the necessary traits, few have the unique combination of skills needed to help a team achieve excellence in a way that significantly improves a company’s performance.

These 10%, when put in manager roles, naturally engage team members and customers, retain top performers, and sustain a culture of high productivity.

Bad managers, on the other hand, cost businesses billions of dollars each year, and, as this story shows, even a single one can bring down a company. If they’re incompetent and toxic enough.

As you might’ve guessed at this point, u/blargnblah said she would not have stayed at her job even if the conflict would’ve been avoided. “Screw this capitalist dystopian nightmare of a world,” the Redditor added.

Image credits: Nick Fewings (not the actual photo)

After her post went viral, the employee said in the comments that she later quit her job

People were appalled by the boss’s behavior

And, sadly, there was also an abundance of similar stories

