Ana de Armas Is Brutal in New Trailer for ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

This just in — the first trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is out! The first look at the upcoming action thriller film features Ana de Armas (Blonde) as Eve Macarro, a lethal assassin. The film takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and follows Macarro as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. The opening scene shows a young Macarro being taken in by Ian McShane’s character Winston Scott after she loses her entire family.
The trailer then cuts to a training montage as Eve punches a bag, shoots at a firing range, and learns how to fight. Sharon Duncan-Brewster makes an appearance as Nogi, the trainer in charge of teaching Eve and other members of the crime syndicate. It is then revealed that Eve has set out to seek revenge for the murder of her family and in the process, she comes across several well-known characters from the John Wick universe.
At the end of the trailer, Macarro finally crosses paths with “the one they call Baba Yaga,” John Wick. The intense scene is set to Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” and shows Wick possibly taking on the role of Eve’s mentor. The ensemble cast of the film also includes Anjelica Huston reprising her role as the Director along with the Late Lance Reddick as Charon.
Ana de Armas Hand-Picked the Writer for the Upcoming Film
Promising Young Woman screenwriter Emerald Fennell served as a co-writer for the script of the upcoming John Wick spin-off. But that wasn’t the case initially. The film was originally going to be written and directed by Len Wiseman and Shay Hatten. However, Ana de Armas wanted to take a different approach once she came on board as the lead character.
The Knives Out star made it very clear that she wanted a female writer on the team. In an interview with Elle, she recalled interviewing around six writers before finally settling on Fennell. De Armas opened up about her childhood and shared that she grew up in a “macho-man” culture in Cuba. Which is why it was important for her to have a woman writing the script for her John Wick: Ballerina.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress opened up about the intense action sequences in the upcoming film. She shared what it was like to work with Keanu Reeves and film their “very difficult stunt screen.” The actress expressed her admiration for Reeves’s ability to perform crazy stunts without any complaints. Summing up her experience of filming, De Armas claimed that every part of her body hurt afterward, but she had to push through it.
From the World of John Wick: Ballerina was originally slated to arrive June 7, 2024. But the film is now hitting theatres across The U.S. on June 6, 2025.
