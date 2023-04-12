Every Spin-Off John Wick: Chapter 4 Sets Up

For anyone walking out of cinemas after watching John Wick: Chapter 4, spin-offs would be an idea far from reality. John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 were announced simultaneously by the director Chad Stahelski. However, due to the pandemic and the director’s personal preference, Chapter 5 is currently discontinued, and he decided to wrap the story in Chapter 4.
Even though the main protagonist is dead, multiple stories related to the characters are left unfinished intentionally. For that reason, Chapter 4 is said to set up numerous spin-offs associated with John Wick. In fact, we will probably see John Wick in action in some of them again. Let’s see which spin-offs the film points to and how, where, and why John Wick 4 may have set them.
4. Ballerina
Ballerina is one of the spin-offs that will feature John Wick in flesh and blood again. The events of Ballerina happens between Chapter 3: Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. In John Wick 3, we had a little interaction with the Ballerina when Wick visited The Director. Same as that, Chapter 4 also gave a slight nudge to this spin-off.
Ballerina follows a ballet dancer who first appeared in John Wick 3. Even though there is no particular date for the movie it is officially announced, the movie will see Ana de Armas. The series would be based around a ballet dancer named Rooney that will take revenge on the murderers of her family. Besides Wick, we can also expect Winston—the Continental Hotel manager, to appear on the screen once again. However, both of these characters would be on unfriendly terms, as at the end of Chapter 3, we saw Winston shooting John Wick.
In a small scene in Chapter 4, we see the Marquis watching a Ballet dancer. This may seem to have no direct link to Ballerina, but it surely can come into play once the spin-off is dropped. All in all, Ballerina would make a great movie under the reign of its director Len Wiseman, especially after the death of John Wick in Chapter 4.
3. Akira
John Wick: Chapter 4 featured a few of Wick’s friends. One of those was Toya Shiroyanagai. He was a member of the First Observer’s team. Toya protected John Wick from Marquis, and he had to pay for this with his life. The High Table sent Caine to kill Toya for his actions. Toya getting killed right before the reunion with his daughter flawlessly paves the way for Akira’s vengeful series in the future.
Furthermore, in the post-credits scene, we see Akira approaching Caine when he gets free from the High Table, with a weapon in had — setting up a new spin-off in John Wick’s world. John Wick 4 showed a sympathetic side of Donnie Yen’s Caine. So, it would be a shame for him to die at the hands of Akira. More likely, Caine would train Akira to be a lethal assassin and send her to take revenge on the murderers that are actually responsible for her father’s death; The High Table.
2. The Continental
The Continental is another announced and confirmed series that is based around Winston and his Continental Hotel. The primary instinct of the show is to let people see how Winston rose to the high Table and started managing the hotel. In Chapter 4, Winston calls John Wick “son.” So, it is implying that he was a surrogate father for John Wick. Considering that fact, seeing a young bloodthirsty John Wick in this series won’t be surprising.
According to official announcements, the series will include three episodes, each of 90 minutes. Besides, we are going to see some significant changes in the cast. The main lead McShane (Winston), has been replaced with Colin Woodwell. Besides Wick and Winston, this series will feature Charon and Charlie. Apart from Winston’s “son” call-out, no explicit scene sets up the pace for the spin-off. So, John Wick: Chapter 4 would take you only this far.
1. John Wick: Chapter 5
Chad Stahelski discussed the possibility of a follow-up film just a few weeks before the release of Chapter 4. The director stayed careful and didn’t reveal any spoilers from the fourth installment. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stahelski stated, “In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest.”
He continued about the new movie and said, “Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.” Hearing Stahelski say all that may spark hope inside the hearts for John Wick: Chapter 5.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!