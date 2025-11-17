50 Amusing Pics That Show Different Countries Around The World Have Their Own Kinds Of “Pigeons”

In some cities, no matter how big or small, it seems like the population of pigeons is equal in size to the population of citizens; if not bigger. In such cities, they tend to have a favored spot, too—like a large square or a park, where, if the winged creatures are lucky enough, there might even be a person feeding them the crumbs of their pastry.
But it’s not always pigeons that are happy to be in close proximity with humans. In some places, other animals act just like pigeons do, be it other birds, cats, or even moose. These are just a few examples of ‘pigeons’ from different places in the world, but if you’re curious to see more, scroll down to view them on the list below.
In order to learn more about pigeons, Bored Panda got in touch with two experts, Professor at the Department of Natural Resources Science at the University of Rhode Island, Peter Paton, and Professor at the Department of Biology at Queen’s University, Robert Montgomerie. You will find both of their thoughts in the text below.
#1 Family Of Raccoons In My Yard
Image source: Duskav3ng3r117
#2 Zao Fox Village
Image source: limonastya
#3 Woman Feeding Squirrels In Lovers Point Park, California
Image source: 87evergreens
#4 Wild Horses In The Town Center Where I Live, Nevada
Image source: Kittishk
#5 Wild Macaws Frequently Visit Balconies In Caracas
Image source: wasabinski
#6 Eagles Are Like Pigeons In Alaska
Image source: iceKingsokka
#7 I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, And The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood
Image source: Pepitof
#8 Captured A Picture Today Of This Man Trying In Vain To Yield To A Deer In Nara, Japan
Image source: HOWDEHPARDNER
#9 Austria – Marmots
Image source: Deosai National Park – DNP
#10 I’ll Follow You (Aoshima)
Image source: aoshima_cat, benem94
#11 Doves Of Ecuador
Image source: Downlinx
#12 My Father-In-Law’s Bird Feeder (Wild Birds)
Image source: Lemonlimeman210
#13 Friends Found A Baby Raccoon In Their Garage, They’re In Contact With The Local Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre. Just A Cutie
Image source: bL1Nd
#14 Swimming Pigs In The Bahamas
Image source: i_aRe_Jeenyus, pierreveidig
#15 Wild Horses In My Neighbor’s Yard This Morning (NV)
Image source: GalaxyBreadstick
#16 A Group Of Black Cats Out In The Wild
Image source: totzalotz
#17 Here Is A Wild Donkey Herd Near My House In Southern California
Image source: designer_farts
#18 Squirrels
Image source: Over-Preference8469
#19 View From My Kitchen Window This Morning (New Hampshire)
Image source: k14w
#20 Moose Visited My Dad’s Yard, Alaska
Image source: DudeHeadAwesome
#21 My Wife Had Been Feeding The Very Friendly Squirrel That Lives In Our Tree This Summer. Tonight She Brought Her Kids Out To Meet Us
Image source: paulverizer085
#22 Never Leave Your Picnic Unattended In Australia
Image source: mikeonmaui
#23 Did You Know We Have Native Pigeons? This Is A Common Bronzewing That I Photographed In The Blue Mountains This Last Weekend (Australia)
Image source: didgemack
#24 This House Is Surrounded By Dozens Of Wild Peacocks
Image source: Technical-Reason-324
#25 This Week On Christmas Island, 50 Million Crabs Are Scuttling To The Ocean
Image source: vicenews
#26 I Miss My Balcony. And My Two Local Breakfast Regulars
Image source: birdfluencer
#27 Fox Village – Japan
Image source: yuriko5s
#28 I Recently Visited Okunoshima, The Bunny Island Of Japan. Wasn’t Expecting This Many Rabbits
Image source: J_Bear
#29 Sandhill Cranes Showed Up In My Driveway, Port Saint Lucie, FL
Image source: theevilGnius
#30 A Raccoon Pool Party (My Aunt Sent This To Me This Morning)
Image source: Gracefulnite_
#31 While I Have To Deal With Annoying Pigeons On My Balcony, This Is What My Australian Friend Gets
Image source: MisterReporter
#32 In The Giraffe Manor, Jock’s Room, Kenya. There Are Rooms Where The Giraffes Are Fed. The Giraffes Come Early In The Morning To Get Treats. It’s Definitely A Great Experience
Image source: Victoria Todd
#33 When You Don’t Read The “Don’t Feed The Monkeys” Sign (Thailand)
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Beautiful Guests For Breakfast. Waratah Bay, Australia
Image source: qincollabig77
#35 Girlfriend Saw A Rainbow Pigeon In London Today
Image source: chesterpoops
#36 A Pigeon Riding An Iguana I Photographed In Ecuador
Image source: PicsOnlyMe
#37 Family Of Wild Boars Roam The Streets Of The Carmel Neighborhoods In The Northern City Of Haifa, Israel
Image source: abirsultan
#38 When You Think You’re A Disney Princess And Try To Feed The Birds But End Up Getting Bullied By A Flock Of Cockatoos
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Book And Bench In The Park Is Only Complete With A Knee Squirrel
Image source: FitzJP
#40 When You Roll Your Eyes Your Whole Life At Ignorant Foreigners Thinking You Have Kangaroos In Your Front Yard And You Live In The Suburbs
Image source: deejaymorgan
#41 My Wife And I Just Bought Our First House And Found A Welcoming Committee In Our Backyard The Night After We Moved In
Image source: Senaka11
#42 Bird Of The Year: Magpie (Australia)
Image source: SydneyTom
#43 Deer In Nara, Japan. They Will Bow For Cookies. But Beware, Once You Feed Them, They Will Follow You For More, And You May Get Headbutted
Image source: jakerosmarin
#44 The Harbor Town Of Unalaska Is Home To Over 600 Eagles, Making Them As Common As Pigeons In Most Other Cities
Unfortunately, this isn’t as magical as it sounds. The eagles are constantly fighting over fish guts and attacking people. Nesting season is especially hellish.
Image source: Nightstar95
#45 Chicken Heaven In Kauai, Hawaii
Image source: rcw_photography
#46 An Old Man Sitting In The Sun And Feeding The Ducks
Image source: Number1aOkGuy
#47 Shanghai: Void Of People, Streets Taken Over By Cats
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Wild Chickens Are Everywhere In Kauai. They Were Already Around Even When We Just Landed In The Airport
Legend has it that these chickens became the “pigeons” of Kauai after Hurricane Iniki in 1992 destroyed all chicken enclosures, releasing them all into the jungle. So now they’re literally everywhere, roaming the streets, shopping centers, restaurants, etc.
Image source: myworldofcolor
#49 Wild Deers Freely Roaming The Streets Of Nara, Japan
Image source: Narwhale_Bacon_
#50 Iguanas On Exuma Beach In Nassau, Bahamas
Image source: GothamGumby
