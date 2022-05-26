10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amy Andrews

Amy Andrews might not be a household name everywhere in the United States, but she is a household name in the Detroit, Michigan, area. She’s one of the most famous television personalities in the area, and she has a massive fanbase. The lovely blonde has been the anchor on that particular network since 2011, though her career started long before. She’s known around the community for her charitable work, her easy-going demeanor, and the fact that she is just good at her job. However, her fans are currently worried about her and want to know what is going on in her life. We don’t have the answers her fans are looking for, but we have a few things you might want to know about the anchor.
1. She is a News Anchor
She’s been a news anchor for some time, and she is famous for being the face of Fox News in the Detroit, Michigan, area. She’s been on the air since at least 2011, but she’s been a fan favorite since she began her career in broadcasting.
2. She Hurt Herself on Vacation
Back in 2021, she took a quick vacation to Tampa to enjoy a little sunshine and fun. However, she injured herself while on a run along the beach. She ended up falling, and it caused her to hurt her back. However, despite taking it easy, her last day of vacation was so bad that she couldn’t move her right leg due to numbness, and she needed a wheelchair to get onto her flight to get home.
3. She Had Spine Surgery
Once home, she was treated by a doctor who felt surgery was the best choice. She had spinal surgery to take care of a herniated disc as the pain was growing worse and she was unable to find relief with traditional care methods.
4. She is a Mom
She has a daughter who is in her pre-teen years. She’s around 12 right now, and to say she is a proud mom is such an understatement. She’s a very proud mom, and she speaks of her daughter with much love and respect.
5. She is a Marathon Runner
One thing that is certain about this woman is that running is something she loves to do. It makes her happy, and it brings her joy. She trains for marathons – which is actually what she was doing when she was beach running in Florida when she injured herself. Part of her recovery process was taking the time to get back to running without pain.
6. She’s Out Again
Sadly, she’s missing from her television slot yet again in May of 2022. She did announce her absence was due to some unfortunate health conditions, and it leaves many fans wondering if she might be suffering from another back injury or pain. Of course, we wish her the very best and hope she returns healthy and happy as soon as possible.
7. She is a Philanthropist
She loves to give back to her community. She is always looking for a new way to make sure she can handle things that bring her joy and that make her happy, but she is also always looking for a way to give back to her community and those who need it the most. She’s a true gem.
8. She Has a Degree
When it was time for her to focus on her college education, she did so with vigor. She first enrolled in courses at Indiana University, and then she moved on to Oakland University. She continued her education at the Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts, too.
9. She is Private
One thing she tries to ensure is that she is able to keep her family life as private as possible. She is not interested in sharing every single thing about her life with everyone around her, but she knows it’s impossible to keep her entire life private thanks to her career choices. She knows what her life entails, and she is happy to share what she can and give her fans a small glimpse into her personal life. However, she largely keeps her daughter out of the spotlight.
10. She’s In Her 40s
Here’s that shocking information that everyone always finds fascinating. She doesn’t look like a woman born on January 29, 1976. She is, though, and that makes her 46 at the beginning of 2022. She looks amazing, and it is clear her marathon training is good for her overall health.