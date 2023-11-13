Unveiling Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje Roles In Television

The British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje has built up an impressive acting resúmé over the years. He has starred in some of Hollywood’s most successful films and TV shows. Over the course of his career, Akinnuoye-Agbaje has played several iconic supporting roles.
Despite having a rough childhood, being given away by his biological Nigerian parents to a working-class white foster family, Akinnuoye-Agbaje thrived to succeed. Beginning as a model, Akinnuoye-Agbaje soon found himself in Hollywood, debuting on television. With over 50 acting credits to his name, these are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s best roles in television.
Oz (1997–2000)
Tom Fontana‘s prison drama for HBO, Oz, was received with positive reviews from critics and audiences. Oz aired 6 seasons from July 12, 1997, to February 23, 2003. Although Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s character, Simon Adebisi, was introduced as a guest character in season 1, he soon rose to become one of the series’ most notable characters. Simon Adebisi begins the series as the lieutenant of Homeboys leader, Jefferson Keane (Leon Robinson). Simon Adebisi becomes a recurring/supporting character by season 2, eventually becoming part of the main cast in seasons 4 and 5. The character was killed off in season 4, after he was killed by Kareem Saïd (Eamonn Walker) in self-defense. This was done to allow Akinnuoye-Agbaje to film his role of Lock-Nah in the 2001 The Mummy Returns. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was nominated twice (2000 & 2001) for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the Image Awards (NAACP).
Lost (2005–2006)
ABC’s science fiction adventure drama, Lost, was one of the most successful TV shows of the mid-2000s to early 2010s. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje joined the series ensemble cast as Mr. Eko in the second season in 2005. Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s first appearance was in episode 2 (“Adrift”) as one of the crash survivors from the plane’s tail section. Mr. Eko is a former drug lord who became a Roman Catholic priest. Akinnuoye-Agbaje appeared in seasons 2 and 3, making his final appearance in season 3, episode 6 (“I Do”). Besides winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2006 SAG Awards, Akinnuoye-Agbaje was nominated for Breakout Performance at the 2006 Scream Awards.
Hunted (2012)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played Deacon Crane in the British drama Hunted. Deacon is an American ex-Navy SEAL who’s loyal to Byzantium. He’s a team leader at the company and has been with it for many years. Besides being loyal to Byzantium, Deacon is also loyal to Rupert Keel (Stephen Dillane). Despite its ratings, Hunted lasted for only a season before it was pulled off the air.
Game of Thrones (2015)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje only appeared in 2 episodes of the HBO hit TV show Games of Thrones. However, his presence left a lasting impression in the minds of audiences. Akinnuoye-Agbaje was cast as Malko, the captain of a slaving ship. He first appeared in season 5, episode 6 (“Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken”), with his last appearance in the next episode, “The Gift.” Although he had a shorter screen time in the series, it makes the list because of the popularity of Game of Thrones.
The Fix (2019)
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje was cast as one of the lead characters in The Fix. However, the ABC legal drama series was short-lived. Akinnuoye-Agbaje played the A-list actor Sevvy Johnson, who was accused but acquitted of killing his girlfriend and another woman. Although he was proven innocent, the scandal cost him his reputation and fame. While trying to navigate life as a blacklisted actor, he’s involved in a new scandal after being accused of killing his new girlfriend, Jessica Meyer. ABC did not renew the series for a second season.
His Dark Materials (2022)
His Dark Materials aired for 3 seasons from November 3 2019, to December 18, 2022. Akinnuoye-Agbaje joined the cast of the fantasy drama in season 3 cast as Ogunwe. The character was a military commander rescued from prison by Lord Asriel Belacqua (James McAvoy) and his Gallivespian allies. The cast performances, including Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’, received praises from critics.
