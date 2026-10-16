9 Movies Inspired by Viral Internet Stories

The internet has become an unlikely source of inspiration for Hollywood. Stories that once lived on message boards, social media feeds, and obscure websites have been adapted into feature-length films. While some began as supposedly true personal accounts, others grew into elaborate pieces of online folklore. A few became so popular that filmmakers could hardly ignore them.
In the past decades, Hollywood has turned viral tweets, creepypastas, online challenges, and internet legends into movies. The results have ranged from acclaimed dramas to divisive horror films. Here are nine movies that best capture Hollywood’s ongoing obsession with the internet’s most unforgettable stories.
Zola (2021)
Few movies have a more direct connection to viral social media than Zola. The film was inspired by A’Ziah “Zola” King‘s infamous 2015 Twitter thread, which chronicled a chaotic trip to Florida. The 148-tweet story went viral and eventually became the subject of a Rolling Stone article before being adapted for the screen.
Janicza Bravo directed the movie, with Taylour Paige playing Zola and Riley Keough portraying Stefani. Rather than simply recreating the tweets, the filmmakers expanded the story into a stylish crime comedy while preserving its frantic social-media energy. Zola remains one of the clearest examples of a viral internet story becoming a major feature film.
Slender Man (2018)
Before becoming a movie character, Slender Man was an internet creation. Eric Knudsen introduced the mysterious figure in 2009 through manipulated photographs posted during a Photoshop contest on the Something Awful forums. The character quickly developed into a sprawling piece of collaborative online mythology, inspiring stories, games, videos, and fan theories.
Slender Man eventually brought the internet legend to theaters in 2018. The movie follows a group of teenagers who become obsessed with the mysterious entity after encountering his mythology online. Although the film was planned by critics, its existence demonstrated how an internet-born character could become recognizable enough to receive a studio feature.
Dear David (2023)
Dear David originated from a Twitter thread rather than a traditional screenplay. In 2017, illustrator and writer Adam Ellis began documenting what he claimed was a haunting in his apartment through a series of posts, drawings, photographs, and updates. The story attracted a huge online following as readers waited for each new development.
Lionsgate eventually turned the viral story into a supernatural horror movie starring Augustus Prew as a fictionalized version of Ellis. The film takes considerable liberties with the original account. Still, its unusual journey from social-media posts to a theatrical release makes it one of the most obvious examples of internet storytelling entering mainstream cinema.
Backrooms (2026)
The Backrooms may be the clearest sign yet that internet folklore has become legitimate Hollywood source material. The concept originated from an eerie photograph shared online in 2019, which became the foundation for a sprawling creepypasta mythology about endless, unsettling yellow rooms. Filmmaker Kane Parsons expanded the concept through his viral YouTube series, which helped make the Backrooms a major part of internet horror. A24 subsequently developed a feature film directed by Parsons and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve, and Mark Duplass. The 2026 movie expands the online mythology into a full-length science-fiction horror story.
We’re All Going to the World’s Fair (2021)
Jane Schoenbrun‘s We’re All Going to the World’s Fair takes inspiration from the world of creepypasta and online horror challenges. The movie follows Casey (Anna Cobb), a teenager who becomes absorbed in an internet role-playing game and begins documenting her experiences online. The film does not adapt one specific viral story in the same way as Zola or Dear David.
Instead, it draws heavily from the culture of online horror stories and the strange communities that form around them. The approach makes the movie particularly interesting. Rather than treating the internet as merely a setting, Schoenbrun builds the story around the uncertainty created by online performances, fictional challenges, and digital identities.
Sickhouse (2016)
Sickhouse represents another unusual experiment in turning internet culture into filmmaking. The thriller was initially released on Snapchat in short segments, with the story unfolding with the platform’s vertical-video format. Audiences initially had to figure out that the posts were part of a movie.
The project starred YouTube personality Andrea Russett and deliberately blurred the distinction between social-media content and fictional storytelling. A full-length version was later released through video-on-demand. While Sickhouse was not adapted from a single viral story, its creation and distribution were built around the same internet culture that made viral storytelling possible.
Cam (2018)
Cam isn’t based on a viral post, but its story grew from real experiences shared online. Writer Isa Mazzei drew heavily from her own experience working as a camgirl, including the problem of having her videos copied and reposted without permission. Madeline Brewer stars as Alice, an online performer whose identity is suddenly taken over by a mysterious double.
Director Daniel Goldhaber turns Mazzei’s experiences with online identity, privacy, and stolen digital content into a psychological horror story. The result feels remarkably suited to the internet age. Its central fear isn’t simply losing control of one’s image, but discovering how difficult it can be to determine what belongs to you once it has been uploaded.
Profile (2018)
Profile is another film that demonstrates how real online interactions can provide the foundation for a thriller. The movie is based on French journalist Anna Erelle‘s nonfiction book In the Skin of a Jihadist, which documented her experience communicating online with an ISIS recruiter while working undercover. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the film unfolds almost entirely through a computer screen. Social-media profiles, messaging windows, video calls, and other digital tools become the visual language of the story. Although Profile isn’t an adaptation of a viral internet post, its source material reflects how online communication has transformed investigative journalism and real-world storytelling.
Spree (2020)
Spree takes a different approach by turning viral fame itself into the subject of its story. Joe Keery plays Kurt Kunkle, an aspiring influencer who becomes increasingly desperate for attention and decides to livestream his increasingly dangerous behavior while working as a rideshare driver. Unlike Zola or Dear David, Spree isn’t based on an actual internet story.
Instead, it satirizes the culture surrounding viral videos, livestreaming, algorithms, and influencer fame. This makes it a useful companion to the more literal adaptations on this list. The movie imagines what could happen when the desire to go viral becomes more important than anything else.
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