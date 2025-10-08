7 Most Successful Video Game Movies, Ranked

Video game movies are unpredictable, yet the appeal of tapping into an established fan base keeps pulling filmmakers to the medium for material. The rush to bring gaming worlds to theaters dates back to a husband-and-wife adaptation of Nintendo’s Super Mario in 1993. Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel’s Super Mario Bros. flopped in every way, compelling producers to be wary of ambitious cinematic reimagination of video games.
Game-based films like 2016’s Warcraft are glaring examples of how precarious such projects can be. The Duncan Jones action fantasy was the highest-grossing film based on a video game after its theatrical run. It grossed $438.8 million at the box office against a production budget of $160 million, yet failed to break even. Warcraft was a hit in China, but bombed so hard in the United States that it fell short of recouping the overall cost expended in producing, marketing, and distributing the film. Below is a ranking of the most successful video game movies based on their box office takings.
1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)
Three decades after a disastrous live-action adaptation of the popular Nintendo game in 1993, Mario and Luigi returned to the big screen in Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The animated action adventure follows Mario’s mission to rescue Luigi from the Dark Lands and its evil ruler, King Bowser. The film received mixed reviews but exceeded expectations at the box office. It grossed over $1.3 billion against its $100 million budget, earning a spot among the most lucrative films ever made. The Super Mario Bros. Movie also made history as the highest-grossing video game movie, the first to reach and exceed $1 billion.
2. A Minecraft Movie (2025)
Bringing Mojang Studios’ sandbox game to the big screen, Jared Hess bolstered his Hollywood legacy. The live-action adaptation starring Jason Momoa alongside Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, and Emma Myers follows the adventures of four misfits in a strange world. A Minecraft Movie was released to lukewarm reviews, mostly because of its plot.
However, it was nominated for multiple Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, including Favorite Movie Actor, which Black won. The film also surpassed box office projections to become the second most commercially successful video game movie. It grossed over $955 million against a $150 million production budget, finishing as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025.
3. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)
Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of Sega’s Sonic the Hedgehog video game has been a rewarding venture. The first entry grossed over $320 million to rank among 2020’s highest-grossing films. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 consolidated the success, grossing over $405 million. The reviews were at best mildly positive, but the strong box office showings justified more installments. Unlike the first outing, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 received warm reviews that bolstered its box office performance. It raked in over $492 million to become the highest-grossing movie in the Sonic film series. The blue hedgehog will return for a fourth film in 2027.
4. Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)
Rob Letterman’s adaptation of Nintendo’s 2016 adventure game Detective Pikachu delivered one of the most successful video game movies ever made. The live-action animation stars Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu alongside Justice Smith in an exciting adventure that captures the game’s appeal. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu was released to positive reviews, which probably influenced its box office outing. The buddy comedy adventure grossed $433 million against a production budget of $150 million. Disregarding Warcraft, which didn’t break even, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu was considered the highest-grossing game-based movie until The Super Mario Bros. Movie came along.
5. Rampage (2018)
Rampage’s arrival on the big screen was a meaningful expansion of the Warner Bros. gaming franchise. The sci-fi jungle adventure directed by Brad Peyton stars Dwayne Johnson alongside Naomie Harris and Malin Akerman. Rampage was criticized for lacking artistic substance but praised for its action sequence, appealing visuals, and overall entertainment value. The movie was also a commercial success. It grossed over $428 million at the box office against its production budget of $120 million.
6. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
The second entry to the Sonic film series was released to mixed but mostly positive reviews. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was particularly praised for Jim Carrey’s brilliance and its seamless blend of comedy and adventure. Staying true to its source material, the film resonated with the franchise’s gaming fandom. This, alongside its wholesome entertainment, delivered a strong appeal that earned the adventure comedy a spot among the most successful video game movies. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also performed well at the box office, grossing over $405 million against a production budget of $90 million.
7. The Angry Birds Movies (2016)
While the 2019 sequel enjoyed glowing reviews, the original had a better box office outing. The 2016 animated adaptation of Rovio’s eponymous video game follows an irritable bird’s efforts to protect his clan from a tribe of pigs. Directed by Clay Kaytis and Fergal Reilly, The Angry Birds Movie was released to mixed reviews. Although critics agreed it was a fun expansion of the popular franchise, they were skeptical about its artistic depth. The lukewarm critical response didn’t hinder the film from having a strong theatrical run. It grossed over $352 million against a production budget of $73 million. Check out the status of the Dead by Daylight film adaptation.
