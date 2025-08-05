6 Things You Didn’t Know About Allison Williams

Allison Williams has spent the past decade establishing herself as one of her generation’s most versatile and intriguing actresses. Although she has shown potential for playing other characters, Williams has earned a reputation for playing characters that seem cold and distant. The multi-talented actress has shown she’s more than just a pretty face on screen, with credits as a producer and writer.
Having established herself on television with her breakout role on HBO’s comedy-drama series Girls, Allison Williams’ transition to the big screen has been nothing short of successful. From her terrifying turn in Jordan Peele’s Get Out to her portrayal as a roboticist in the M3GAN movies, Williams’ profile has risen in the past few years. Here are 6 things you probably didn’t know about Allison Williams.
1. Allison Williams is the Daughter of a Broadcast Legend
Although Allison Williams is a star in her own right, the actress was born into a household of American media royalty. The actress was born on April 13, 1988, in Hartford, Connecticut, to Brian Williams and Jane Gillan Stoddard. Her father is none other than the former anchor of NBC Nightly News, the flagship daily evening TV news program for the network. Growing up in such a high-profile family gave the actress an early insight into the media and entertainment world.
Born in Connecticut, Allison Williams was also raised in the state, attending both New Canaan Country School and Greenwich Academy. Although she didn’t follow in the footsteps of her father, Williams’ younger brother, Doug Williams, did. He was a former late-night anchor of Geico SportsNite on SportsNet New York and works as a reporter and anchor for New York City’s TV station WCBS-TV.
2. Allison Williams Graduated from Yale University
Before her breakthrough in Hollywood, Allison Williams was more focused on academic achievement than red carpets. After graduating from Greenwich Academy, Williams attended Yale University, where she majored in English and graduated with a degree in 2010. While at Yale, Williams was a member of Morse College, as well as a member of the college’s St. Elmo secret society. Williams’ Ivy League education not only sharpened her intellect it also allowed her to explore her creative side through sketch comedy and student films.
3. Allison Williams’ Viral YouTube Video Helped Launch Her Acting Career
In 2010, before she had any major screen roles, Allison Williams uploaded a YouTube video of herself performing a mashup of American jazz singer Nat King Cole‘s 1948 song “Nature Boy” to the AMC Mad Men series theme song, “A Beautiful Mine.” The video quickly went viral, thanks to Williams’ hauntingly beautiful vocals and charismatic presence. The YouTube video and performance caught the attention of Girls executive producer and legendary filmmaker Judd Apatow. The musical performance led Apatow to cast Williams as Marnie Michaels in the HBO series Girls (2012–2017).
4. Allison Williams Has Always Wanted to Be an Actress
For as long as she can remember, Allison Williams revealed she had always wanted to be an actress. While uncertain if her father’s career as a News anchor influenced her passion, one of her earliest desires was to act. Although she wasn’t studying drama at Yale, she was eventually drawn in that direction during her time at the university. Williams was an active member of Just Add Water, an improv comedy troupe at the university. Besides being a member for four years, Allison Williams starred in the troupe’s YouTube series College Musical.
5. Actor Tom Hanks Officiated Allison Williams’ First Wedding
In an era when many celebrities love to publicize every detail of their personal lives, Allison Williams took the opposite approach. Not many TV and film audiences are aware that the actress has been married, divorced, and is now engaged. Williams was engaged to CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen in 2014, having begun dating three years earlier in 2011. The couple married in a highly private Wyoming ceremony on September 19, 2015, with Tom Hanks officiating the wedding. However, the marriage only lasted about four years, with the couple announcing their separation in June 2019.
Allison Williams began dating German actor Alexander Dreymon a few months after her divorce in late 2019. The couple had met while filming the 2020 English-language Swedish adventure thriller film Horizon Line. Williams had her first child, a son, in late 2021. About a year later, in December 2022, Williams and Dreymon were engaged. Like her previous relationship, Allison Williams has remained intensely private about her romantic life.
6. She Fulfilled Her Childhood Dream of Playing Peter Pan in 2014
Besides her age-long passion to be an actress, Allison Williams had always wanted to play Peter Pan since she was a child. After a masterful performance as Marnie Michaels, she landed the title role on NBC’s TV special Peter Pan Live! Beyond fulfilling her childhood dream of portraying Peter Pan, Williams starred alongside veteran actor Christopher Walken, who portrayed Captain Hook. Although the TV special was far from a critical success, Allison Williams could walk away having fulfilled a dream.
