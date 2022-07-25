Home
Entertainment
Seven Stars Who Have Ivy League College Degrees

Seven Stars Who Have Ivy League College Degrees

24 seconds ago

College is a transitional period. It’s the time between childhood and adulthood. It’s the time many students grow up. Many experience their first jobs, their first heartbreaks, their first loves. College students experience living on their own. They learn how to adult while also enjoying their youth. No matter where you attend college, you spend ample time studying. However, those who attend Ivy League universities spend more time studying than most. It might surprise you to learn that a handful of your favorite mainstream celebrities are serious students. Which of your favorite celebs graduated with an Ivy League Degree?

Brooke Shields

Was there ever a time when the famous supermodel was not famous? She’s been on our radar forever, but did you know she’s an Ivy League grad? She was already famous when she applied for admission to Princeton. She was accepted, and she graduated from the university despite a difficult first year. Homesickness washed over the young college student, and she tried to drop out. Her own mother talked her out of quitting. The press often followed her around campus for photos, and it was a difficult time. She pushed through, and she persevered.

Bridgit Mendler

You know her from her time on television and in the movies. She’s the girl who starred alongside Selena Gomez in Wizards of Waverly Place, among many other roles. She’s a Disney star through and through, but she is also an Ivy League student. Despite already working on a successful acting career, she chose to continue her college education. She is currently enrolled in courses at Harvard University and MIT. That’s right – she’s attending two prestigious higher learning facilities. She’s studying for both her JD and her PhD. Need we mention she’s clearly intelligent?

Jodie Foster

If ever there is a star whose intelligence is evident all the time, it is Jodie Foster. She exudes an air of confidence and intelligence. It does not shock us one bit she is an Ivy League graduate. She attended Yale University in the 80s. What does shock us, however, is the fact that she put her already very successful acting career on pause to obtain that degree. She was already wealthy, famous, and successful, but she wanted to obtain her college degree.

Rashida Jones

She is a proud graduate of the class of 1997. The Harvard University class of 1997, we might add. She’s proud of her degree, and she discusses it often. It was an honor for her to return to campus 19 years after graduating to speak in front of the 2016 graduating class. She studied law until the O.J. Simpson trial. It was at that moment she learned that the law does not always win, and she decided acting was a more interesting choice. She’s been a success ever since.

Julie Bowen

The Modern Family star is not only beautiful and funny, she’s also smart. She graduated from Brown University in the early 90s. She was asked to speak on campus back in 2012, and she loved every moment of it. Her education was something she found more than a little important, though she makes it very clear she played as hard as she worked while there.

Natalie Portman

She’s a woman who prefers privacy. It shocked her fans when she momentarily put her acting career on hold to focus on a degree from Harvard University. She was in the prime of her acting career when she took a step back. Many assumed her desire to go to school and quit acting during that time would ruin her, but she’s proven to the world she cannot be ruined. She came back after graduating from Harvard and picked right back up where she left off. She remains one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Emma Watson

Imagine being the intelligent best friend of the most famous student at Hogwarts while also attending Brown University. That’s the life of Hermione Granger and Emma Watson. The Harry Potter actress had to delay her college career at Brown for a moment while she filmed the last of the movies, but it did not stop her. She did obtain a degree in English from Brown. However, it did take her five years to do it rather than four. She had to work, and she is not mad at herself for prioritizing her movie roles. She made excellent choices, and she is thriving. She went on to star as Belle in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, as well as many other roles. Her success speaks for itself, and her desire to learn does the same.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Michonne And Rick Will Be Getting Their Own Spinoff Series
The Five Best Real Housewives Returns of All Time
Magneto Will Lead The X-Men In The ’97 Series
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
“The Tuxedo” Turns 20 In 2022
Will Michael Myers Finally Die In Halloween Ends?
“One Hour Photo” Turns 20 In 2022
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
Seven Stars Who Have Ivy League College Degrees
Six Celebrities Who Divorced Their Parents as Children
Whatever Happened to Angelique Bates?
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content