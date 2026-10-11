5 Oscar-Winning Performances That Didn’t Need Many Lines To Win

One of the best moments of the Academy Awards is watching the winners step up to the podium to accept their Oscars. Usually, there’s crying, some drama (which adds a little bit of spice to the moment), and of course, the speeches where the winners thank everyone from agents no one’s heard of to their co-stars on the project. But for all the speeches, some of the most unforgettable performances in Academy history didn’t need many lines to win. Sometimes all the actor needed was a single glance, a long pause, or a perfectly placed one-liner that packed more punch than a three-page monologue.
This isn’t just some ancient Hollywood history either. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has already sparked its own version of the conversation, with Samantha Morton’s portrayal of Circe generating real Oscar buzz for a performance that left a strong impact with little dialogue. If that buzz leads to a nomination, and potentially a win, she’ll be in seriously good company: the company of these five actors who won the industry’s biggest prize without needing much of a script.
1. Javier Bardem – No Country for Old Men (2007), Best Supporting Actor
Javier Bardem’s terrifying bowl cut in No Country for Old Men is almost as famous as the movie itself, and it fits the character he portrayed perfectly. His Anton Chigurh is blunt, creepy, and doesn’t bother with being liked. His entire MO was asking slow, calm questions like he’s got all day to ruin the life of the person he’s posing those questions to. And he did it all without raising his voice throughout the movie.
The gas station scene most fans of the film reference is just two guys, Bardem intensely staring down an old guy behind the counter, talking about a coin flip like they were chatting about the weather. He won Best Supporting Actor for making silence look terrifying, which is a hard trick to pull off with a face that calm. He’s since credited co-star Gene Jones with doing the real heavy lifting in that scene, saying Bardem himself just had to stay cool and handle the coin. Method? Maybe. Creepy? Absolutely.
2. Luise Rainer – The Good Earth (1937), Best Actress
Back in the 1930s, “restraint” was the exception, but not necessarily a trait that actors got nominated for. But Luise Rainer managed to win two in a row, the first actress to do that until Katharine Hepburn matched her decades later. What’s telling is that she won her Oscars for portraying two characters who couldn’t be more different from each other if they tried.
Her first win, in 1936, was for The Great Ziegfeld, where her character ugly-cries through a phone call in this huge, over-the-top scene that critics still talk about. Her second win, a year later for The Good Earth, is the complete opposite. She plays O-Lan, a poor farmer’s wife, who barely speaks for nearly two hours. Her face did most of the movie’s heavy lifting while everyone else yammered on about crops and weather.
3. Benicio del Toro – Traffic (2000), Best Supporting Actor
Steven Soderbergh made a bold move when he told his Mexican actors in Traffic to speak only Spanish, no dumbing it down for American audiences. It could have backfired spectacularly, especially for Benicio del Toro, playing a cop caught between corrupt bosses and his own conscience, who spent months with a dialect coach and even tagged along with real Tijuana cops just to get the details right. In addition to most of his lines being in Spanish, Del Toro used just his eyes and a slouched posture to carry the scenes that dialogue alone never could.
Ultimately, he won Best Supporting Actor for a role that half the audience needed subtitles to keep up. Flexes don’t get bigger than that. Oh, and the studio got so nervous about his accent that they floated the idea of dubbing his voice with another actor. Del Toro refused. And it’s a good thing he did because his performance helped spark a national conversation about the drug war in the U.S. Not bad for a guy who barely spoke English in the movie.
4. Patricia Neal – Hud (1963), Best Actress
Patricia Neal’s screen time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds is still the record for least screen time by a Best Actress winner. That’s shorter than an episode of The Office with commercials. She played Alma, a Texas ranch housekeeper who’s clearly seen enough of life to stop wasting words on it. One dry line about Hud (Paul Newman) parking on her flowers tells viewers a lot about her without a single ounce of melodrama.
Neal didn’t need speeches because her face, with that tired half-smile and the way she side-eyes Newman like she’s onto his whole act before he even opens his mouth, already did the work for her. She was 8 months pregnant when she won, and couldn’t even make it to the ceremony to accept her Oscar in person. Beating out actresses with triple her screen time says enough about how little screen time actually matters when someone knows what to do with it.
5. Marlee Matlin – Children of a Lesser God (1986), Best Actress
Marlee Matlin barely opens her mouth in Children of a Lesser God, and that’s kind of the point of the whole movie. Her character, Sarah, refuses to speak or read lips, communicating entirely through American Sign Language. So Matlin is doing everything with her hands, her face, generally her entire body, while everyone else gets to rely on their voice. In a way, calling this a “quiet” performance is selling it short because Matlin was loud in every way that doesn’t involve sound.
She was only 21 years old when she won, and when she signed her entire acceptance speech at the ceremony, the whole place exploded. She pulled it off in her first movie too, and she was the first deaf actor to win an Oscar. Troy Kotsur followed her in 2022 for CODA, but Matlin’s still the youngest winner of the prestigious Best Actress Oscar.
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