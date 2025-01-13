For over a century, Hollywood has consistently produced movies and film series that have defined their genres. While many of these film series began as standalone movies, their critical reception and success birthed several follow-up films. 1995 was generally a great year for Hollywood, with many of today’s classics premiering that year.
If you aren’t feeling old yet, 1995 was 30 years ago. While it feels almost like yesterday because of the continued popularity of these film series, their first installment was in 1995. The year also saw the release of notable movies, including Billy Madison, Braveheart, Casper, Pocahontas, Apollo 13, GoldenEye, and 12 Monkeys. Here’s a look at 5 famous film series turning 30 in 2025.
1. Bad Boys
Release Date: April 7, 1995
The Bad Boys film series is one of Hollywood’s most successful buddy cop action comedies. The 1995 film became the first installment in what became a successful film series. The franchise is led by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who play two Miami narcotics detectives, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Filled with explosive action sequences, witty banter, and a dynamic partnership, Bad Boys was an instant hit, solidifying Smith and Lawrence as action-comedy icons.
The 1995 Bad Boys film grossed $141.4 million at the Box Office against its $19–23 million budget. Interestingly, the movie was also director Michael Bay’s feature directorial debut. Besides the Bad Boys films, Bay went on to direct several Box Office hits that have grossed over $7.8 billion at the Box Office. The success of the 1995 Bad Boys has created three sequels—Bad Boys II (2003), Bad Boys for Life (2020), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). As of 2024, the Bad Boys film series has collectively grossed over $1.2 billion at the Box Office.
2. Friday
Release Date: April 26, 1995
The Friday film series is a cult classic franchise in the comedy genre, especially with its iconic Black-led cast. The 1995 film was created and written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. The film series follows the hilarious misadventures of Craig Jones (Ice Cube) and his friend, Smokey (Chris Tucker), and later cousin, Day-Day (Mike Epps), in South Central Los Angeles. It follows the friends as they navigate life’s ups and downs, often involving eccentric neighbors, outlandish situations, and comedic chaos.
The 1995 Friday was directed by F. Gary Gray, which was also his feature directorial debut. Friday (1995) was the first installment in the series, which birthed two sequels—Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next (2002). Although it has been over two decades since the last film was released in the series, the franchise remains a cultural touchstone. Till today, it is celebrated for its witty dialogue, relatable characters, and portrayal of life in a Black neighborhood with humor and heart. The success of the films launched the careers of many Black actors, including Chris Tucker and Mike Epps, and solidified Ice Cube’s status as a writer and actor.
3. Mortal Kombat
Release Date: August 18, 1995
Although video game-adapted films and TV shows are commonplace in Hollywood today, Mortal Kombat was one of such successful adaptations in the 1990s. The Mortal Kombat film series was based on the famous Midway Games video game of the same name and was one of the most hyped films of the decade. With less CGI than what is available today, the 1995 Mortal Kombat was known for its brutal combat, fantastical characters, and intricate mythology. It was the first installment in the series and was directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.
It was the director’s sophomore feature film, and he went on to direct several other video game-based films. The 1995 Mortal Kombat film was followed by Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) and a reboot in 2021. A sequel, Mortal Kombat 2, to the 2021 film is scheduled for release on October 24, 2025. Although not all entries are critically acclaimed and commercial successes, the franchise has maintained its popularity thanks to its action-packed storytelling and dedication to the source material.
4. Toy Story
Release Date: November 22, 1995
The Toy Story film series revolutionized animation and storytelling. Over the years, it has resonated with audiences of all ages through its universal themes of friendship and loyalty. The 1995 Toy Story was Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever feature-length film. 30 years later, the film series remains a timeless classic, grossing over $3 billion and earning critical acclaim. The Toy Story film series explored the secret life of toys and their relationships with their owners. Since 1995, the series has had four sequels—Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), Toy Story 4 (2019), and the upcoming Toy Story 5 (2026)— and a spin-off, Lightyear (2022).
5. Jumanji
Release Date: December 15, 1995
For many of this generation’s movie audiences, the Jumanji film series is closely associated with the Dwayne Johnson films. However, the first installment was in 1995 and starred the legendary late actor Robin Williams and a then-13-year-old Kirsten Dunst. The film series was based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 children’s picture book, with each installment adding unique twists to the story of a magical game that brings extraordinary challenges to its players.
Since 1995, the Jumanji film series has three released sequels—Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019). There are also talks of an untitled Jumanji: The Next Level sequel slated for release in 2026. The Jumanji film series has so far grossed over $2 billion at the Box Office. Besides these famous film series, check out the highest-grossing movies of the 1990s.
