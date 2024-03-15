5 Dark Arts Scenes We Want from the Harry Potter TV show

Oh, the nostalgia of the Harry Potter series! It’s like that old pair of jeans you can’t throw away because of all the memories (and because they make your butt look good). Now, with the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, we’re all eager to see how they’ll bring to life the scenes we’ve only dared to imagine, especially when it comes to the Dark Arts. Let’s dive into some of those potentially spine-chilling moments, shall we?
The Unbreakable Vow Brings a New Level of Tension
Remember that scene in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince where Narcissa Malfoy is practically begging Snape to make sure her darling Draco doesn’t end up as dragon fodder? That’s the Unbreakable Vow, folks. A scene so tense, you could cut it with a wand. The TV show has the chance to crank up this pivotal moment by showing us more than just a couple of adults holding hands and making promises. The spell requires that the Bonder’s wand be touching the joined hands of the person administering the vow and the person taking the vow, which could be visually stunning on screen.
Horcrux Creation A Chilling Look into Dark Magic
Now, onto a scene darker than my morning coffee after a night of binge-watching: Horcrux creation. In the books, it’s all hush-hush and ‘we don’t talk about what Tom did in his spare time.’ But let’s get real; we’re all a bit curious about what kind of arts and crafts Voldemort was into. The TV show could finally give us that chilling look into just how you split your soul and shove it into something as mundane as a diary or a snake. And let’s not forget Rowling’s little tidbit about her editor getting queasy over the details—now that’s what I call must-see TV.
To begin with, it’s known that there are three parts to creating a Horcrux…something is done to bind the fragment to an object. It’s this third stage that’s the big mystery.
The Imperius Curse Explored Further
The Imperius Curse is like that one relative everyone has but no one wants to talk about at family dinners. We saw Barty Crouch Jr. having a grand old time with spiders in class, but imagine diving deeper into this controversial curse in the series. Seeing characters grapple with their will being overridden? That’s prime-time material right there. Plus, Harry being the only one who managed to resist adds another layer to his ‘chosen one’ status.
During the First Wizarding War…Barty Crouch Jr, under the disguise of Alastor Moody, showed these curses on spiders to his fourth year classes….
A Fresh Take on Opening the Chamber of Secrets
Let’s not forget about our favorite basilisk-infested Chamber of Secrets. The films gave us a peek, but there’s always room for more horror (and less awkward tween acting). A fresh take on this could add layers to Tom Riddle’s backstory and give us some good old-fashioned scares—because who doesn’t want more snake action in their life?
Harry and his friends at Hogwarts watch in horror as someone leaves ominous messages in the hallways about a mysterious Chamber of Secrets….
Voldemort Resurrection Ritual More Sinister Than Ever
Last but not least, Voldemort’s comeback tour in Goblet of Fire was already pretty dark, but there’s always room for more drama and sinisterness (it’s a word if I say it is). The TV show could give us every creepy detail of Wormtail making sacrifices for his master—talk about loyalty! And let’s face it, seeing Voldy rise from that cauldron like some kind of evil phoenix? That would be TV gold.
The voice from the bundle is in a hurry…a tall, thin figure rises from the cauldron….
In conclusion, if these Dark Arts scenes are done right, we might just have ourselves a series that keeps us up at night—and I’m not talking about those late-night taco runs. So here’s to hoping the Harry Potter TV show delivers on these dark promises. Now go on and share your own most-anticipated Dark Arts scenes; after all, misery loves company.
