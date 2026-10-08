5 Actors Who Turned Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time Into An Iconic Performance

When fans walk into a movie theater, they expect to be entertained for at least ninety minutes, maybe longer. But more often than not, the best and often iconic performances have come from actors who spend ten minutes or less on screen. They walk in and own every moment of their screen time. And just like that, when viewers leave the theater, they’re not thinking about the lead; they’re thinking about the actor who delivered a cracking performance before they could even finish their popcorn.
It takes a special kind of skill and it-factor to pull off something like that, and these five actors had those qualities in spades. Some of them won Oscars for their performance. Others won a permanent spot in the hearts and minds of fans who haven’t stopped quoting their lines from the respective movie. Either way, every single one of them proved that an actor doesn’t need to spend the whole runtime of a movie to make an impact.
1. Beatrice Straight – Network (1976)
Five minutes and forty seconds. That’s exactly how much time Beatrice Straight got to strut her stuff in Network. That’s shorter than most YouTube videos people watch to pass the time while waiting in line at a bank. She walked away with a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her efforts. It’s the shortest performance ever to win an Academy Award, a record that still stands after several decades.
She plays the wife of a network executive who tells her he’s leaving her, and her big moment is one scene where she delivers a speech without the safety net of footage editing. Director Sidney Lumet just pointed the camera at her, and she let it rip. Jodie Foster and Piper Laurie were also nominated that year for Taxi Driver and Carrie, respectively, with longer screen time. But honestly, neither stood a chance once Straight delivered her spellbinding monologue. It’s the kind of performance that would break TikTok if it existed back then.
2. Alec Baldwin – Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
“Put that coffee down. Coffee’s for closers.” That’s one line any stockbroker or business executive worth their salt has heard more than once. This iconic line is even more impressive when you realize that Alec Baldwin’s character wasn’t in the original play. David Mamet just added him for the movie. Then gave him about seven to eight minutes of screen time and let him loose on desperate salesmen.
Baldwin’s motivational speech is still one of the most aggressive ever filmed. He didn’t even get to share a scene with Al Pacino’s Ricky Roma, something that would have definitely made his day. But ask most fans of the movie what they remember, and it’s Baldwin and that coffee cup. Quite impressive, considering the film also features big hitters like Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, and Alan Arkin, all doing some of their best work.
3. Dame Judi Dench – Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Dame Judi Dench plays the role of Elizabeth for about eight minutes total, spread across a handful of scenes. A bunch of one-liners later, and she’d landed a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. This is one award that baffled the senses and felt unfair at the same time because Cate Blanchett played the same character for the whole runtime of Elizabeth but still managed to lose the Oscar to Gwyneth Paltrow.
It felt more like the Academy was giving an award to a legend everyone respected. And Judi Dench is definitely that. So maybe it was a career achievement award disguised as a trophy. But honestly? Nobody complained because for those eight minutes, she was everything people knew and loved about Queen Elizabeth: sharp, funny, and completely in control.
4. Viola Davis – Doubt (2008)
Viola Davis‘s scene in Doubt is so quiet, and that’s why it hits so hard. For about ten minutes, she sits across from Meryl Streep, but she doesn’t yell, become overly dramatic, or do any of a dozen other things most actors do when they want to impress viewers and critics with limited screen time. She just sits there, a mother terrified that something terrible is happening to her son at church, and trying to hold herself together in front of a complete stranger. It’s clear she’s not quite sure she can trust the woman sitting in front of her, but she’s also not sure she can afford not to. Roger Ebert called it one of the best scenes he’d seen that year, and it earned Davis her first Oscar nomination.
5. Samantha Morton – The Odyssey (2026)
Turning a shipwrecked group of hungry soldiers into pigs sounds like a lot to pack into ten minutes. But Samantha Morton pulls it off in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and then some. She shows up around the halfway mark of the epic as Circe, the sorceress who’s just about had it with dealing with violent men. Nolan told the LA Times that his crew gave her a standing ovation after one of her takes. He said the only other time that had happened on his set was during Heath Ledger’s work as the Joker in The Dark Knight.
That’s quite the comparison and compliment from a director known for being not-so-liberal with compliments. Morton plays Circe less like a temptress and more like someone who’s seen too much brutality and finally fights back. It’s the role that finally puts her on everyone’s radar, and frankly, it’s about time.
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