Viola Davis: Bio And Career Highlights

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Viola Davis: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Viola Davis

August 11, 1965

St. Matthews, South Carolina

61 Years Old

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Viola Davis: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Viola Davis?

Viola Davis is an American actress known for commanding roles that resonate with profound emotional depth. Her performances consistently transform complex narratives into compelling on-screen experiences.

She first gained notice for her powerful, brief appearance in Doubt, which earned her an Oscar nomination and established her as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Family focus shaped the early years of Viola Davis, born on Singleton Plantation in St. Matthews, South Carolina, to parents Mae Alice and Dan Davis. Her childhood in Central Falls, Rhode Island, was marked by poverty.

She discovered her passion for acting in high school, leading her to study theater at Rhode Island College and later at the prestigious Juilliard School, where she honed her craft.

Notable Relationships

Viola Davis married fellow actor Julius Tennon in June 2003, a long-term partnership that has been a steady presence throughout her career.

The couple shares an adopted daughter, Genesis Tennon, with whom they co-parent, alongside Tennon’s two children from prior relationships.

Career Highlights

Viola Davis’s stage and screen career is defined by numerous accolades, including an Academy Award for her powerful performance in the 2016 film Fences. She holds the distinction of being the first Black actress to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.

Her influence extends to television, where she notably earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder.

To date, Davis has also collected two Tony Awards and a Grammy for the audiobook narration of her memoir, Finding Me, solidifying her EGOT status.

Signature Quote

“You cannot be hesitant about who you are. All of who you are is who you are.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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