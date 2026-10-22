15 Iconic Movies Returning to Theaters in 2026

Theatrical re-releases have become one of the more reliable draws for movie theaters in recent years, and 2026 is shaping up to be a landmark year for the trend. Between milestone anniversaries, franchise nostalgia, and a renewed appetite for watching a classic the way it was meant to be seen, studios and distributors have packed the calendar with must-see returns. Fathom Entertainment’s long-running Big Screen Classics series anchors much of the year, bringing a dozen films back to theaters nationwide with new introductions from film historian Leonard Maltin.
Beyond that official lineup, a handful of studios are marking their own franchise anniversaries with dedicated theatrical events, giving longtime fans a reason to revisit the movies that defined a childhood or launched a cultural phenomenon. What makes this year’s slate stand out is the range. It spans nearly nine decades of filmmaking, from Golden Age dramas to a 2010s superhero blockbuster, and touches almost every genre along the way. Here are 15 classic movies returning to theaters in 2026.
Ben-Hur
Re-Release Dates: March 29–April 2
Charlton Heston‘s 1959 epic opens the year’s slate, and it remains one of the most decorated films in Oscar history. The chariot race sequence was shot without CGI, using real horses and stunt drivers, which is part of why it still holds up on a big screen. This run gave audiences another opportunity to see the movie the way it was originally intended.
The Silence of the Lambs (35th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: April 26 & 29
Jonathan Demme‘s psychological thriller is still one of only three films to sweep the top five Oscar categories. Anthony Hopkins appears on screen for less than 25 minutes total as Hannibal Lecter, yet the performance defined the character for decades. Its two-day theatrical run gives newer fans a chance to see why it’s still studied in film schools.
Fried Green Tomatoes (35th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: May 10 & 13
Kathy Bates and Jessica Tandy anchor this adaptation of Fannie Flagg‘s novel, which built a devoted following well beyond its initial box office numbers. The film’s dual timeline structure, following both a 1990s friendship and a Depression-era story, is part of what’s kept it in rotation on cable for years. It was re-released in May, close to Mother’s Day 2026.
The Birdcage (30th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: June 7 & 10
Robin Williams and Nathan Lane starred in this remake of the French farce La Cage aux Folles, and it remains one of the more quotable comedies of the 1990s. The film’s box office success at the time helped normalize gay characters in mainstream studio comedies. Its inclusion here marks a rare case of a straightforward comedy earning the same anniversary treatment usually reserved for dramas.
Ocean’s Eleven (25th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: June 21 & 24
Steven Soderbergh‘s heist film brought together George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and a cast most directors would kill for. It spawned two sequels and a spinoff, but the original is still considered the tightest of the bunch. Hitting the quarter-century mark this year, it returns as one of the more purely entertaining picks on Fathom’s slate.
Citizen Kane (85th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: July 5 & 8
Orson Welles‘ 1941 drama is regularly cited as one of the greatest films ever made, and it topped multiple critics’ polls for decades. Welles wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the film at just 25 years old. This screening of Citizen Kane includes a fresh Leonard Maltin introduction that walks through why its influence on cinematography and narrative structure still shows up in movies today.
The Fifth Element
Re-Release Dates: July 26–27
Luc Besson‘s sci-fi film paired Bruce Willis with Milla Jovovich in one of the more visually distinct blockbusters of the 1990s. Costume designer Jean-Paul Gaultier‘s work on the film has since become a touchstone for sci-fi fashion. Although it doesn’t carry a milestone anniversary label like most of this list, it’s a fan favorite that Fathom clearly wanted back on the calendar.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (55th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: August 2 & 5
Gene Wilder‘s performance as Willy Wonka has outlived multiple remakes and a prequel, and it’s still the version most audiences picture first. The film underperformed at the box office in 1971 before finding its audience through television reruns. This year’s late-summer return closes out the first half of Fathom’s 2026 calendar.
Harry Potter, all eight films (25th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: August 25–September 1
Warner Bros. is running one film a day as part of its “Back to Hogwarts” celebration, marking 25 years since Sorcerer’s Stone first hit theaters. That opening film screens with roughly ten minutes of previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage. Running all eight films over the same week gives longtime fans a way to revisit the entire series in something close to real time.
The Hunger Games, all five films
Re-Release Dates: September 3–7
Katniss Everdeen‘s saga returns as a full-franchise event, covering everything from the original film through the two-part Mockingjay finale. The series remains one of the most commercially successful young-adult adaptations ever made. Its return lands ahead of further franchise activity, giving fans a reason to catch up before what comes next.
Avengers: Endgame, Re-titled Avengers: Endgame Encore
Re-Release Date: September 25
Marvel’s 2019 blockbuster returns with a new introduction, additional footage, and a special end tag, though that new material is limited to IMAX and Disney’s new Infinity Vision screens. The original film earned nearly $2.8 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing releases in history. This re-release lands twelve weeks ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, clearly timed to build momentum for the sequel.
Gone With the Wind
Re-Release Dates: October 10–14
The 1939 Best Picture winner gets a five-day nationwide run, one of the longer engagements on this year’s calendar. It remains, adjusted for inflation, one of the highest-grossing films ever released. Its return has also renewed conversation about how the film’s depiction of the antebellum South is presented to modern audiences.
A Beautiful Mind (25th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: November 23–23
Russell Crowe‘s Oscar-winning performance as mathematician John Nash anchors this Best Picture winner from 2001. Director Ron Howard used the film’s visual style to put audiences directly inside Nash’s experience of schizophrenia. Its late-November return lands right before the holiday movie season picks up.
The Maltese Falcon (85th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: December 6 & 9
Humphrey Bogart‘s turn as detective Sam Spade helped define the film noir genre for decades that followed. It shares its 1941 release year with Citizen Kane, giving Fathom’s 85th-anniversary pairing a neat symmetry. This screening also includes a Leonard Maltin introduction covering the film’s role in shaping an entire genre.
It’s a Wonderful Life (80th anniversary)
Re-Release Dates: December 18–26
Frank Capra‘s holiday staple closes out the year’s re-release calendar, running through Christmas week. The film was a box office disappointment on its original 1946 release before becoming a holiday fixture through decades of television airings. Ending Fathom’s slate with it gives the whole year of screenings a fitting finish, right as the holiday season peaks.
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