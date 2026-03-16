Christmas Movies That Have Won Oscars (Full List)

Christmas movies usually aim for comfort rather than critical acclaim, prioritizing tradition over innovation. While these movies are often associated with warmth and feel-good storytelling, few have reached far beyond seasonal comfort. The Academy Awards, on the other hand, tend to reward bold performances, technical mastery, and lasting cultural influence. When these two worlds overlap, the result is something truly spectacular.
The combination of holiday themes and award recognition is far less common than audiences might realize. Yet, over the decades, certain Christmas-themed movies broke through those expectations. While several Christmas movies have been nominated for Oscars, only a few have won. Here are the only seven Christmas movies to have ever won an Oscar since its inaugural ceremony in 1929.
The Bells of St. Mary’s (1945)
Leo McCarey’s comedy-drama The Bells of St. Mary’s is a Christmas-adjacent classic from Hollywood’s Golden Age. The film stars Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman in warmly understated performances. It uses the holiday season as a backdrop for themes of faith and community. The story focuses on quiet sacrifice rather than overt seasonal celebration.
The Bells of St. Mary’s won the Academy Award for Best Sound Recording at the 18th Academy Awards in 1946. The win highlighted the film’s polished technical craftsmanship. Although it couldn’t win in other categories in which it was nominated, its Oscar victory remains significant. It stands as the earliest Christmas movie to earn Academy recognition.
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Few Christmas movies have achieved the cultural staying power of Miracle on 34th Street. The film blends holiday whimsy with courtroom drama, questioning belief, kindness, and the true meaning of Christmas. Edmund Gwenn’s portrayal of Kris Kringle became instantly iconic, helping the movie transcend its seasonal setting. Over time, it has become a permanent fixture in holiday film traditions, especially for audiences who appreciate classic films.
Miracle on 34th Street was a major success at the Academy Awards, winning three Oscars at the 20th Academy Awards in 1948. It earned trophies for Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Story. These wins reflected both the strength of its performances and the cleverness of its writing. To date, Miracle on 34th Street remains one of the most celebrated Oscar-winning Christmas movies of all time.
The Bishop’s Wife (1947)
Henry Koster’s Christmas romantic fantasy comedy The Bishop’s Wife takes a more whimsical approach to Christmas storytelling. Cary Grant’s charming performance as an angel sent to help a troubled bishop added lightness and warmth to the film. While its Christmas elements are subtle, the holiday spirit plays an essential role in shaping the story’s themes of compassion.
Over the years, The Bishop’s Wife has grown into a beloved seasonal classic. The movie received five Oscar nominations and won for Best Sound Recording at the 20th Academy Awards. Although it didn’t dominate the major acting or directing categories, the Oscar win acknowledged its polished production. The award also reinforced the film’s lasting reputation within Hollywood history.
The Lion in Winter (1968)
Unlike traditional Christmas movies, The Lion in Winter uses Christmas as a dramatic setting rather than a source of cheer. Set during a tense royal gathering, the film focuses on political ambition, family conflict, and power struggles. Its sharp dialogue and commanding performances set it apart from conventional Christmas storytelling. Despite its heavy tone, the holiday setting plays a crucial role in framing the drama.
The Lion in Winter achieved major success at the Academy Awards, winning Best Actress for Katharine Hepburn in a historic tie. It also earned an Oscar for Best Original Score at the 41st Academy Awards in 1969, further solidifying its prestige. Beyond winning the Oscars, The Lion in Winter stands as one of the most unconventional Christmas movies ever to win Oscars.
A Christmas Carol (1971)
The 1971 animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol offered a darker, more atmospheric take on Charles Dickens’ timeless story. With expressive animation and haunting visuals, the short film captured the moral weight of Ebenezer Scrooge’s (voiced by Alastair Sim) journey. Unlike many family-friendly versions, this adaptation leaned heavily into mood and symbolism. Its artistic ambition helped it stand out among animated holiday projects.
A Christmas Carol won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film at the 44th Academy Awards in 1972. The Academy recognized its storytelling efficiency and visual creativity. Despite its short runtime, the film left a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. It remains one of the most acclaimed animated Christmas adaptations.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Ron Howard’s live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas brought Dr. Seuss’ classic story to life in bold, exaggerated fashion. Jim Carrey’s transformative performance anchored the film. The film’s elaborate sets and whimsical designs made Whoville feel vividly alive. Over time, the film became a staple of modern Christmas viewing.
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas received three Oscar nominations at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001. It won for Best Makeup, recognizing the extensive prosthetics used to transform Carrey and the supporting cast. Competing against major prestige films, the win underscored Hollywood’s appreciation for high-level craftsmanship.
The Holdovers (2023)
Alexander Payne’s 2023 Christmas comedy-drama presents a quieter, character-driven take on Christmas. The film is set against the backdrop of a New England boarding school during winter break. However, the movie focuses on loneliness, unexpected bonds, and personal growth rather than holiday spectacle. Its restrained storytelling and strong performances earned widespread critical acclaim.
At the 96th Academy Awards in 2024, The Holdovers won Best Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Her performance was widely praised for its emotional honesty and depth. The Oscar win reinforced the film’s reputation as one of the year’s most thoughtful dramas. It also secured The Holdovers a place among the rare modern Christmas movies to achieve Academy recognition.
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