10 Original Movies and Their Remakes That Both Became Box Office Hits

Hollywood has never shied away from revisiting beloved films, especially those that developed a cult following. However, not every remake found the same level of success as the original. Unsurprisingly, audiences often approach these remakes with high expectations, comparing everything from the cast and story to the visual style. While many remakes fall short, struggling to win over fans, a select group has managed to thrive at the Box Office alongside the films that inspired them.
Some of these movies introduced timeless stories to entirely new generations, while others benefited from advances in filmmaking technology or the star power of a fresh cast. Whether family favorites, comedies, action films, or thrillers, both the originals and their remakes proved there was still plenty of audience interest years or even decades later. Here are ten original movies and their remakes that were both box-office hits.
Father of the Bride (1950) and Father of the Bride (1991)
Original Box Office Earnings: Approximately $6 Million
Remake Box Office Earnings: $129 Million
Long before lavish wedding comedies became common, Father of the Bride found humor in the emotional chaos surrounding a daughter’s wedding day. Spencer Tracy‘s heartfelt performance anchored the original film, helping it become one of MGM’s biggest hits of 1950. Unsurprisingly, the film earned multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.
More than 40 years later, Steve Martin brought his own comedic style to the role of George Banks. Supported by Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, the remake balanced laugh-out-loud moments with genuine family emotion. Its worldwide box office success introduced the story to a new generation and proved that some family comedies remain timeless regardless of the era.
The Parent Trap (1961) and The Parent Trap (1998)
Original Box Office: $25.1 Million
Remake Box Office: $92.1 Million
Disney struck gold with The Parent Trap in 1961, introducing audiences to twins Susan and Sharon, both played by Hayley Mills. After discovering each other at summer camp, the sisters secretly swap places to reunite their divorced parents. The charming family comedy became one of Disney’s most popular live-action films of the era.
More than three decades later, the studio successfully revived the story with the 1998 remake starring Lindsay Lohan in her breakout dual role. While the remake updated the setting and humor for modern audiences, it retained the heart of the original. Its strong box office performance and enduring popularity helped establish it as one of Disney’s best-loved remakes.
The Nutty Professor (1963) and The Nutty Professor (1996)
Original Box Office: $19 Million
Remake Box Office: $274 Million
Jerry Lewis directed and starred in the original The Nutty Professor, a comedy inspired by the classic Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde story. Lewis played the awkward Professor Julius Kelp, whose scientific experiment transforms him into the smooth but arrogant Buddy Love. The film became one of the comedian’s signature works.
The 1996 remake reinvented the concept for a new generation with Eddie Murphy portraying several members of the Klump family using groundbreaking makeup effects. Murphy’s energetic performance drew widespread praise, while the film became one of the biggest comedy hits of the year. Its commercial success eventually led to a sequel released in 2000.
The Pink Panther (1963) and The Pink Panther (2006)
Original Box Office: $10.9 Million (U.S./Canada)
Remake Box Office: $158.9 Million
Peter Sellers introduced the unforgettable Inspector Jacques Clouseau in the original The Pink Panther. Although the film initially focused on a jewel thief, Sellers’ comedic performance proved so popular that Clouseau quickly became the franchise’s central character. More than four decades later, Steve Martin inherited the role in the 2006 remake. While the updated version received mixed reviews, audiences embraced its family-friendly humor and slapstick comedy. Its worldwide earnings comfortably exceeded expectations, leading to a sequel in 2009.
The Jungle Book (1967) and The Jungle Book (2016)
Original Box Office: $378 Million (Including Re-Releases)
Remake Box Office: $967.7 Million
Disney’s animated adaptation of The Jungle Book was the final film personally supervised by Walt Disney before his death. Featuring memorable songs, colorful animation, and unforgettable characters like Baloo, Bagheera, and Shere Khan, it became one of the studio’s most enduring classics and continued attracting audiences through multiple theatrical re-releases. Nearly 50 years later, director Jon Favreau brought the story back with groundbreaking visual effects that blended live-action filmmaking with photorealistic CGI animals. Newcomer Neel Sethi starred as Mowgli alongside a voice cast that included Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson, and Christopher Walken. The remake earned widespread critical acclaim and nearly reached the $1 billion mark worldwide.
Planet of the Apes (1968) and Planet of the Apes (2001)
Original Box Office: $33.3 Million
Remake Box Office: $362.2 Million
When Planet of the Apes debuted in 1968, it became one of the era’s most talked-about science fiction films. Based on Pierre Boulle’s novel, it followed an astronaut who crash-landed on a mysterious world ruled by intelligent apes. The film earned strong reviews, turned a healthy profit, and spawned several sequels, cementing its place as a sci-fi classic.
In 2001, director Tim Burton reimagined the story with Mark Wahlberg leading a cast that included Helena Bonham Carter, Tim Roth, and Michael Clarke Duncan. Although critics were divided on the new interpretation, audiences showed up in large numbers. The remake grossed more than $360 million worldwide, proving there was still strong interest in the franchise and paving the way for the later reboot series.
Freaky Friday (1976) and Freaky Friday (2003)
Original Box Office: $36 Million (U.S./Canada)
Remake Box Office: $160.8 Million
Disney’s original Freaky Friday starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster as a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies, forcing each to experience the other’s daily life. The family comedy became one of the studio’s biggest live-action hits of the 1970s. The 2003 remake paired Jamie Lee Curtis with Lindsay Lohan and leaned into broader comedy while expanding the emotional relationship between mother and daughter. Critics praised the performances, especially Curtis’s, and audiences responded enthusiastically. The remake became a global hit and remains one of Disney’s most successful live-action comedies.
Beauty and the Beast (1991) and Beauty and the Beast (2017)
Original Box Office: $451.2 Million (Including Re-Releases)
Remake Box Office: $1.266 Billion
Released during Disney’s celebrated Renaissance era, Beauty and the Beast made history as the first animated feature ever nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture. Its timeless romance, memorable songs, and stunning animation helped it become one of the studio’s biggest worldwide hits. In 2017, Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and a star-studded supporting cast led Disney’s live-action adaptation. The remake expanded several story elements while faithfully recreating many of the animated film’s most iconic musical moments. Audiences embraced the new version, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 2017 and one of Disney’s biggest live-action successes.
Aladdin (1992) and Aladdin (2019)
Original Box Office: $504 Million
Remake Box Office: $1.05 Billion
Disney enjoyed one of its biggest successes of the 1990s with Aladdin. Powered by Robin Williams‘ unforgettable performance as the Genie, dazzling animation, and an award-winning soundtrack, the film became the highest-grossing release of 1992 and remains one of Disney’s defining animated classics. The 2019 live-action remake had big shoes to fill, especially with Will Smith stepping into the role made famous by Williams. Despite early skepticism, the film connected with audiences around the world, thanks to its energetic musical numbers, lavish production design, and charismatic performances from Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott. It became another billion-dollar success for Disney’s live-action remake strategy.
The Lion King (1994) and The Lion King (2019)
Original Box Office: $979 Million (Including Re-Releases)
Remake Box Office: $1.66 Billion
Few animated films have matched the cultural impact of The Lion King. The coming-of-age story of Simba combined breathtaking animation with unforgettable music by Elton John and Tim Rice, while Hans Zimmer‘s Academy Award-winning score elevated the emotional journey. The film became the highest-grossing release of 1994 and remains one of Disney’s crown jewels.
Director Jon Favreau returned to the Pride Lands in 2019 using cutting-edge visual effects that created remarkably lifelike digital animals. Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, and Seth Rogen headlined the voice cast. While critics were divided over the remake’s photorealistic approach, audiences flocked to theaters. The film earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies in history.
Follow Us