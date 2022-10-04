10 Best Ways to Say ‘Cheers’

Plenty of people enjoy going out and having a drink now and then, or perhaps every weekend, but how many know more than one way to drink to their health or anyone else’s? It’s a small matter to many folks, but the idea of being able to give a hearty ‘cheers’ to one’s fellow partiers is something that could be construed as good manners or even something that makes a person a little worldly. The idea of saying cheers is to wish good luck or good health to another person or to a group, and it’s often overlooked. But just to be polite and to be considered at least a little well-versed in the nature of drinking, it might be prudent to learn how to say cheers in the language of whatever country one happens to be in since, if done correctly, this could impress a few people or at the very least make them feel that a person belongs at that moment. But it does help if you can speak the word, or words, in the manner they’re meant to be spoken.
Here are ten different ways to say ‘cheers’ around the world.
10. German: Prost
There are a few different countries that share various ways to say cheers, but this is one of those that almost feels as though it has to come from the chest or even lower. It doesn’t have to be said forcefully, but it does help to put a bit of oomph into it just to make certain that the toast is felt.
9. French: Sante!
Some people see the French as a bit too high and mighty at times for their own good, but the truth is that there is a lot of history to this country and a great deal of it that sometimes gets overlooked. But while the general idea, sometimes, is that the French do not like Americans, it’s wise to think that raising a friendly toast to them might actually go a long way.
8. Chinese: Gan bay
It feels as though Asian toasts get lumped together too often, thanks to a misunderstanding of the different dialects. But every country has at least a couple of different ways to offer their own version of a toast, and this is just one of them that a lot of people have picked up on. Funnily enough, there are toasts that come from other countries that people have mistaken for being Asian.
7. Greek: Yamas
When one considers how many different languages there are across the world, it’s not tough to think that there are many different ways to say the exact same thing. But the fun part of learning how to speak a toast in a different language is that you can make friends as well as impress those you know in the process.
6. Italian: Salute
This is one that a lot of people might already know, thanks to the fact that it’s been used in a few different mob movies such as The Godfather and even Goodfellas. If there’s an Italian feel to the movie, it’s likely that this word is going to be used at least once or twice since it’s a nice way to make a toast and very easy to put into a script.
5. Irish: Slainte
This doesn’t feel as though it might make it into a lot of movies unless I’m wrong and someone can prove it, but it can be heard quite often on the Try channel on YouTube if people are willing to go there to see what kind of content is drummed up every now and then. For the alcohol shoots, this is quite common as they tend to make one toast after the other while getting toasted. It’s a lot of fun.
4. Yiddish: Sei gesund
For those that don’t know enough about it, Yiddish is kind of an odd language since it sounds almost as though it was concocted to mirror and even mock another language at times. But it is a language, and it is rather interesting to learn if one takes the time.
3. Czech: Na zdravi
There are a few variations of this that come from countries near and around Russia, and it’s fair to say that a lot of them have been adopted by those that don’t know the difference or why certain countries might vary from one another. What is known is that this toast has been used in pop culture more than once. Think Soda Popinski from the game Punch Out.
2. Portuguese-Saude
There are a lot of different instances where Portugal has been able to influence pop culture over the years since it is an interesting country and one that has been able to create a lot of buzz when it comes to pop culture.
1. Swedish: Skal
If you’ve never watched Vikings or anything that’s related to it in some way, then you might not know about this term. But given how many movies and shows have used this term, it’s fair to believe that’s nearly universal at this point.
In any case, cheers and good health to you.