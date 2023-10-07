Zoey Klein: The Journey of The Little Couple’s Star

Zoey Klein grew up in front of the camera, thanks to her family’s reality television show, The Little Couple. Her parents, Bill Klein and Dr. Jennifer Arnold were already established reality television stars when she joined the family. As such, Zoey Klein is no stranger to the spotlight and has gotten used to cameras following her every move on a daily basis.
Standing at 4 feet and 3 feet 2 inches respectively, Bill Klein and Dr. Jennifer Arnold have skeletal dysplasia. The two were introduced to reality television fans in 2009 after their wedding and quickly won many hearts with their candid personality and lifestyle. The little couple opened up about their struggles to have children and eventually adopted two kids from different countries. The arrival of their two kids lifted the couple’s spirit, more so, they were able to adopt little people like them.
Zoey Klein Was Adopted From India
While nothing has been said about her birth family, Zoey Klein was born on September 22, 2011, in Delhi, India. Bill Klein and Dr. Jennifer Arnold adopted her after a rigorous process that lasted more than a year. The couple didn’t plan to adopt another child after bringing their first adopted child home. However, they put their names on Little People of America’s waiting list. The agency called a few weeks after the adoption of their first child was finalized and they couldn’t resist adding a daughter to their family. The little couple always wanted to have children, including a daughter.
The adoption process lasted for 16 months before Zoey Klein joined her new family. With that settled, the next hurdle the family had to pass was getting her to accept her new home. At first, she didn’t want to have anything to do with her adoptive parents and would often cry her heart out. The Kleins showed her love regardless and helped her get used to her new environment. Over the years, Klein has come to love her family and seems very happy with them.
Famous Reality Television Stars Adopted Her
The spotlight has followed Zoey Klein from the moment she joined the Klein family. Klein’s loving parents, Bill Klein (a businessman who trades in medical supplies) and Jennifer Arnold (a neonatologist who works at Texas Children’s Hospital) are stars of the TLC show The Little Couple. The television personalities who had just married and moved to Houston, Texas, were introduced to television audiences in a one-hour TLC special titled Little People: Just Married in 2009. The show documented the couple’s customized home and their initial struggles to conceive their own child.
Going by their exposure, it’s easy to see that reality TV cameras were already following her family when Zoey Klein joined them. The show has run for 14 seasons and 134 episodes and was last aired on September 24, 2019. Fans are rooting for the return of the Kleins on television soon. Aside from The Little Couple, the Kleins have appeared in other notable shows and TV programs such as The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Today Show, The Wendy Williams Show, The Dr. Oz Show, and ABC News.
Her Older Brother Is Also Adopted
Before Zoey Klein joined the family, her parents already adopted a son named William Klein. Will was adopted from Hohhot, China, and joined the family in March 2013 during The Little Couple season 5. Just like the other members of the Klein family, Will also has dwarfism and shares a close bond with his sister. He helped her adapt to her new home after the adoption process. The family threw a party to celebrate Will’s 13th birthday in February 2023.
Zoey Klein Is Having a Good Time Discovering Herself
While she still has time to carve her own niche, Zoey Klein is exploring all the options. She loved ballet in her early years but that passion fizzled out as she advanced in age. However, watching The Nutcracker ballet with her mother in December 2022 rekindled the flame and she considered going back to learn the dance. Again, Klein loves horses and has been taking private riding lessons while her brother prefers to play the saxophone. Klein has also shown interest in her mother’s profession.
In late 2022, Zoey Klein and her family moved into their Boston mansion worth $2,138,700. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom 5,400 square-foot edifice is a farmhouse built in 2021 with a state-of-the-art kitchen and living room gas fireplace. According to Klein’s mom, Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight helped the family secure and fix the home. As such, they also secured a spot on one episode of the second season of HGTV’s Farmhouse Fixer.