Rebel Moon Cast & Character Guide: Meet the Stars of Zack Snyder’s New Movie

Zack Snyder returns to the big screen with the upcoming Rebel Moon. The last time movie audiences got a Snyder-directed movie was in 2021, with Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Army of the Dead. Alongside being Rebel Moon‘s director, Snyder is credited as co-writer, producer, and cinematographer.
Rebel Moon is an epic space opera movie that follows its main protagonist Kora as she recruits warriors from across the Galaxy to stop the army of the Mother World and its tyrannical leader, Regent Balisarius. Besides movie viewers’ expectations of another Zack Snyder movie, Rebel Moon has an amazing cast. Meet the stars of cast and characters Snyder’s new movie Rebel Moon.
Sofia Boutella as Kora
Sofia Boutella plays Rebel Moon‘s protagonist, Kora, a former Imperium member, becomes the resistance’s leader and recruits warriors to fight their oppression. Boutella is an Algerian actress, model, and dancer. Although Boutella began her career as a dancer, she has successfully transitioned to film and television. She appeared in her first major film as Gazelle in Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015), Jaylah in Star Trek Beyond (2016), Princess Ahmanet in The Mummy (2017), Delphine Lasalle in Atomic Bomb (2017), and Nice in Hotel Artemis (2018).
Djimon Hounsou as General Titus
Djimon Hounsou is cast to play General Titus. The Rebel Moon character is a former General of the Imperium recruited by Kora in the fight against the Imperium. Hounsou is no stranger to movie audiences, with several appearances in big movies. Hounsou has starred in Box Office hits like Gladiator (2000), Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003), Blood Diamond (2006), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Furious 7 (2015), and Captain Marvel (2019).
Charlie Hunnam as Kai
Charlie Hunnam joins Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon cast as a mercenary starship pilot, Kai. Kora also recruits the character against the Imperium. Hunnam is an English actor and has appeared in movies such as Pacific Rim (2013), The Lost City of Z (2016), King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017), The Gentlemen (2019), and as Jackson “Jax” Teller in FX’s Sons of Anarchy (2008–2014).
Michiel Huisman as Gunnar
Michiel Huisman plays Gunnar, a friend of Kora who’s a farmer. Gunnar joins Kora in her rebellion against the Imperium. Huisman is a Dutch actor with notable works in film and television. Huisman played Ellis in World War Z (2013), Ellis Jones in The Age of Adaline (2015), and Dylan Branson in 2:22 (2017). In television, Huisman has starred in Game of Thrones (2014–2016) and on Apple+ Echo 3.
Doona Bae as Nemesis
Doona Bae is the cyborg swordmaster, Nemesis. Kora also recruits the character to join the resistance. Bae is a South Korean actress with works in Korean film and Hollywood. Rebel Moon will be Bae’s third Hollywood movie. She made her Hollywood debut with Cloud Atlas (2012) and also starred in Jupiter Ascending (2017).
Staz Nair as Tarak
Staz Nair‘s character, Tarak, has a superpower. He’s able to bond with animals and have them join in battles. Tarak joins Kora in her fight against the Imperium. Nair is a British actor with more work in television than in film. Nair played Doomsday in an episode of Krypton in 2019 and portrayed William Dey in CBS/The CW’s Supergirl (2019–2021).
Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe
Ray Fisher was cast a dynamic character in Rebel Moon, playing a warrior, Darrian Bloodaxe, recruited by Kora. Fisher is popularly known for portraying Victor Stone/Cyborg in the DC Extended Universe. Fisher also joined the cast of True Detective (2019) in season 3 as Henry Hays.
Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe
Cleopatra Coleman is Devra Bloodaxe, sister to Darrian Bloodaxe. Like her brother, she joins Kora’s resistance. Coleman is an Australian actress known for her roles in The Last Man on Earth, White Famous, and In the Shadow of the Moon. Coleman has only a few credits in film, debuting in 2012 as DJ Penelope in Step Up Revolution.
Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy (Voice)
Legendary actor, Anthony Hopkins, needs no introduction. Hopkins will lend his voice to the last member of a race of mechanical knights, Jimmy. The character is also recruited by Kora against the Imperium. Anthony Hopkins has appeared in over 100 stage, film, and television productions.
Jena Malone as Harmada
Jena Malone has been cast to play a lethal spider warrior character, Harmada, in Rebel Moon. Her ruthless fighting skills become an asset for the resistance as Kora also recruits Harmada. Malone played Lydia Bennet in Pride & Prejudice (2005), Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) and its sequels, Elizabeth Denton in Antebellum (2020), and Angie Bowie in Stardust (2020).
Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble
Ed Skrein plays one of the movie’s antagonists, Admiral Atticus Noble. The character is the Imperium leader’s right-hand man. Skrein is a British actor known for his work in film and television. This isn’t Skrein’s first role as a villain, having played Francis Freeman/Ajax in Deadpool. He was Jason Statham‘s replacement in The Transporter: Refueled (2012). He also appeared in Game of Thrones.
Fra Fee as Regent Balisarius
Fra Fee has been cast as Rebel Moon‘s main antagonist Regent Balisarius; the character is a high-ranking member of the Mother World and the ruler of the Imperium. Kora recruits warriors from across the Galaxy to stop him. Fee is an Irish actor known for portraying Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak in Disney+ Hawkeye (2021). After playing a minor role in Les Misérables (2012), Rebel Moon will be his biggest role in a major film yet.