Home
Movies
The First Footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been Released

The First Footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been Released

2 mins ago

credit: Rebel Moon

The first footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been released. In all honesty, it does look like something that’s going to entertain the fans, but it also has the look and feel of a few other movies. Initially, it was meant to be a Star Wars movie, and in some ways, it does feel that it’s kept this appearance and personality. 

There is enough originality to the images that are given to think that it could be interesting to watch. But there is a feel that gives one a sense of The Magnificent 7 meets Star Wars. Remaining entirely original at this time is kind of difficult. But Snyder has plenty of fans who have faith in him and will no doubt look past any serious similarities. 

After getting over that, the main thrust of this movie appears to be a dominant enemy overtaking the galaxy. When one individual decides to search around for a group of fighters to take on the main enemy, well, that kind of sounds like a lot of other movies. 

It does stand to reason that this is used as a theme since it’s tried and true. 

credit: Rebel Moon

A lot of fans will watch this because it’s a Zack Snyder movie

This is rather common since many people at least want to watch what their favorite directors have to offer. Snyder has put up several movies that people have enjoyed, and therefore he does have a decent track record. That’s why giving this movie a shot is a good idea. It does look as though it will be entertaining enough to sit through. 

Fans of Snyder have been following him for a while now, and while it’s easy to say that not everyone likes his work, there’s a reason why the Snyder Cut of the Justice League was pushed through. Sure, it wasn’t just the fans, but it’s likely that their desire to see the Snyder Cut helped. 

The downside of watching a movie just because it’s the product of a favorite director is that a bad movie can erode one’s faith. Snyder has gained fans and lost fans over the years. This movie already appears as though it will interest a lot of people. 

The movie does have an impressive cast

Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Jen Malone, Djimon Honsou, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and several others round out the cast. The upside is that pretty much everyone on this cast has worked in fantasy or science fiction. One downside is that while a few of them have worked together in the past, this particular lineup feels fairly unique. 

That tends to mean that the dialogue and the overall script need to be spot-on, or things could sound a bit forced. There have been plenty of movies with great casts that have turned out to flop for several reasons. One of the biggest is that cast members don’t know each other well enough to really understand how to react to each other. Some actors have great chemistry with each other, and others have to work at it. 

credit: Rebel Moon

Science fiction movies do have a few drawbacks

A lot of people love science fiction movies since they are imaginative and creative. But there’s also the idea that they’re tough to keep innovative. There are a few different themes that directors like to use over and over. 

Finding the same elements being used in a lot of different movies is easy, but it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker. Instead, it’s an acknowledgment that many other stories have inspired new stories that are there for people to enjoy. Not only that, but like many movies, the effects can ruin or make the movie. 

There’s a certain balance that needs to be met when making such a movie. In some features, the effects go over the top and are great but kind of drown out the story. In others, the effects are underwhelming and don’t help the story at all. At this point in his career, Snyder has learned how to use effects to great extent. 

But at the same time, his effects sometimes mask the lack that exists in a story. 

It definitely looks like Zack Snyder movie

The meaning behind this is the fact that Snyder loves using heavy shadows in his movies. The feature already looks like it’s going to be kind of dark in color and even a little hopeless, thanks to the plot. But this is typical of Snyder in his movies since the situation tends to get extreme for a while before the heroes start pulling forward. 

To be fair, this movie does look interesting enough to sit down and watch. Snyder is a skilled director, so it’s fair to think that Rebel Moon will be worth the effort. 

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Anthony Quinn
The Five Best Anthony Quinn Movies of His Career
January 5, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Parent Trap
February 13, 2018
Scream 5 Is Likely Happening and Neve Campbell Might Return
May 10, 2020
Justice League Unites in Infinity War-Style Fan Trailer
January 22, 2018
Suicide Squad: Every Bit as Awful as They Say
August 5, 2016
5 Incredibly Entertaining Gum Chewing Scenes in Movies
July 12, 2017

About The Author

Tom Foster
More from this Author

A lover of great stories and epic tales, Tom is a fan of old and new-school ideas. As a novelist and a screenwriter, he enjoys promoting one story or another. With 18k+ articles and 40 novels written, Tom knows a little something about storytelling.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Who Are The Members Of Mystery Incorporated?
The Context Behind These 5 Memes From SpongeBob SquarePants
Shoresy is Finally Getting a Second Season
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
No Preview
The First Footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been Released
Avatar: The Way of Water Passes Spider-Man: No Way Home To Become 6th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time
Chris Hemsworth in Extraction
Extraction 2 Finally Gets A Release Date
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
All You Need To Know About McKenna Grace
Fans Are Firmly Against Jared Leto in the Third Tron Movie
5 Characters Gabrielle Union Could Play in Star Wars
Classroom of Elite Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
‘Classroom of the Elite’: Intelligent Characters in the Anime Besides Ayanokoji Kiyotaka
Exciting Game To Anime Adaptations To Check Out
Piccolo is Just as Ruthless as a Hero
Grandma’s Boy is Still a Classic