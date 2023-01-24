The first footage from Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon has been released. In all honesty, it does look like something that’s going to entertain the fans, but it also has the look and feel of a few other movies. Initially, it was meant to be a Star Wars movie, and in some ways, it does feel that it’s kept this appearance and personality.
There is enough originality to the images that are given to think that it could be interesting to watch. But there is a feel that gives one a sense of The Magnificent 7 meets Star Wars. Remaining entirely original at this time is kind of difficult. But Snyder has plenty of fans who have faith in him and will no doubt look past any serious similarities.
After getting over that, the main thrust of this movie appears to be a dominant enemy overtaking the galaxy. When one individual decides to search around for a group of fighters to take on the main enemy, well, that kind of sounds like a lot of other movies.
It does stand to reason that this is used as a theme since it’s tried and true.
A lot of fans will watch this because it’s a Zack Snyder movie
This is rather common since many people at least want to watch what their favorite directors have to offer. Snyder has put up several movies that people have enjoyed, and therefore he does have a decent track record. That’s why giving this movie a shot is a good idea. It does look as though it will be entertaining enough to sit through.
Fans of Snyder have been following him for a while now, and while it’s easy to say that not everyone likes his work, there’s a reason why the Snyder Cut of the Justice League was pushed through. Sure, it wasn’t just the fans, but it’s likely that their desire to see the Snyder Cut helped.
The downside of watching a movie just because it’s the product of a favorite director is that a bad movie can erode one’s faith. Snyder has gained fans and lost fans over the years. This movie already appears as though it will interest a lot of people.
The movie does have an impressive cast
Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Jen Malone, Djimon Honsou, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and several others round out the cast. The upside is that pretty much everyone on this cast has worked in fantasy or science fiction. One downside is that while a few of them have worked together in the past, this particular lineup feels fairly unique.
That tends to mean that the dialogue and the overall script need to be spot-on, or things could sound a bit forced. There have been plenty of movies with great casts that have turned out to flop for several reasons. One of the biggest is that cast members don’t know each other well enough to really understand how to react to each other. Some actors have great chemistry with each other, and others have to work at it.
Science fiction movies do have a few drawbacks
A lot of people love science fiction movies since they are imaginative and creative. But there’s also the idea that they’re tough to keep innovative. There are a few different themes that directors like to use over and over.
Finding the same elements being used in a lot of different movies is easy, but it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker. Instead, it’s an acknowledgment that many other stories have inspired new stories that are there for people to enjoy. Not only that, but like many movies, the effects can ruin or make the movie.
There’s a certain balance that needs to be met when making such a movie. In some features, the effects go over the top and are great but kind of drown out the story. In others, the effects are underwhelming and don’t help the story at all. At this point in his career, Snyder has learned how to use effects to great extent.
But at the same time, his effects sometimes mask the lack that exists in a story.
It definitely looks like Zack Snyder movie
The meaning behind this is the fact that Snyder loves using heavy shadows in his movies. The feature already looks like it’s going to be kind of dark in color and even a little hopeless, thanks to the plot. But this is typical of Snyder in his movies since the situation tends to get extreme for a while before the heroes start pulling forward.
To be fair, this movie does look interesting enough to sit down and watch. Snyder is a skilled director, so it’s fair to think that Rebel Moon will be worth the effort.
