10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yann Gael

10 Things You Didn't Know about Yann Gael

When actor Yann Gael was growing up, he had no idea how he would change the world, but he knows now. He grew up in a place that wasn’t always peaceful, and he wanted to do something to change his own life. Now he is working regularly, making a name for himself in an industry famous for being difficult to even break into, and he is a household name. Who is he? Here’s what we know.

1. He is French

He is actually known as French-Cameroonian. He was born and raised in a place called Garoua, Cameroon. We don’t know much about his childhood, but we do know that he has spent a great deal of time focused on things that are important to him throughout the course of his life.

2. He Went to School in Paris

Growing up, he knew he would do something big with his life, and his education was important to him. He attended courses at the French National Academy of Drama, which is a well-known school. He obtained his degree and a great deal of talent and knowledge while there.

3. He is a Netflix Star

Many times over, we should point out. He’s been in a few Netflix series. The network loves him. He was in Sakho & Mangane in 2019, and he is working on both 1899 in 2022. He’s a huge star on the network, and fans are learning his name quickly thanks to his stellar roles.

4. He is an Award Winner

He worked on a film that was not easy to handle for many. Being in a period piece means learning so much about a different time and different characters. It means learning about different things and different places, and he did it so well that he won an award for it. He won the Best Male Actor award at the Festival Du Film De La Rochelle back in 2017 for his role in a film called “The French Dream,” in which he killed it.

5. He is Young

He’s actually an 80s baby, and some will argue that is no longer young. As 80s kids, we disagree. He was born on August 2, 1986, which officially means he will soon celebrate his 36th birthday. He’s only mid-30s, so he is not old by any means.

6. He is a Theater Actor

Though he has had so much success on film and on television, he feels that theater is also important to him. He loves the stage, and he has worked on it many times. We often believe that if you can work on the stage in front of a live audience without being able to re-do takes or do things a little at a time, you are so much more than just a small star. You’re a big star.

7. Childhood Was Difficult

While he didn’t say much about his childhood in any particular interview, he has been known to talk about the violence he felt where he grew up. It was not good times for people in his area, and he often felt that change was something he really wanted to see happen there in his lifetime.

8. He is Very Private

He is a man who has so much going on in his life, but he shares very little of it. He does prefer to keep as much as he can private, and there is not a thing wrong with that. Privacy is something so few people appreciate anymore, and he is not one of those people. He wants to see his life remain as private as possible, and he will continue to work on that as long as he can.

9. He is Beloved

One thing that is very apparent on the internet is the very simple fact that his fans seem to adore him. They love his work, they love to see him take on a new project, and there is very little that they do not appreciate about him. He is both handsome and talented, and he also comes across as exceptionally likable. There is nothing his fans do not like about him, and he will likely become someone far more famous than he already is.

10. He is Active Online

He does spend some time on social media, and we think his fans will appreciate following along. He often shares photos of himself in bed not wearing a shirt, and it might be exactly the kind of thing his female fans are excited to check out. He’s on Instagram and Twitter, and the young actor appears to be quite active on both platforms.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


