Home
Movies
Would The Batgirl Directors Work With Warner Brothers Discovery Again?

Would The Batgirl Directors Work With Warner Brothers Discovery Again?

Credit: Batgirl

The whole Batgirl saga has been strange. The feature film was first announced in 2021; however, it was initially supposed to be exclusive to HBO Max. This was Warner Bros.’s original initiative when they launched the streaming service; there was a momentary scare as the company announced that they would put all of their 2021 theatrical releases on HBO Max on the same day of release. The downfall of movie theaters was predicted during this time, but thankfully, audiences didn’t go for this tactic, and this move backfired tremendously. Financially, the company is still trying to recover from that disastrous move.

That disastrous move saw a new regime come in, and the new Warner Bros. Discovery has deviated from releasing extensive budget content on their streaming sites. That included Batgirl, which was upgraded to a theatrical release. However, as 2022 rolled along, news about Batgirl wasn’t particularly great. This film was supposed to have the first return of Michael Keaton’s Batman. Plus, Brendan Fraser was all set to play Firefly. However, it doesn’t sound like it had anything to do with those actors or even Leslie Grace. It all comes down to the quality of the film, and despite impressing with Bad Boys for Life and Ms. Marvel, HBO Max didn’t sound thrilled with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s work on the DC feature.

Credit: Batgirl

Officially, the film was scrapped from theaters altogether in August. The reported budget for Batgirl was $90 million, marking one of the most expensive films to be shelved in Hollywood history. Scoob! Holiday Haunt was the other big named film that was scrapped as well, but most of the focus was on Batgirl, given the commercial aspects of the project. So naturally, there was widespread outrage over this news, though it wasn’t to such a high degree that Warner Bros. Discovery would have to rethink its decision. Ultimately, the Batgirl film was reportedly given a funeral screening and locked behind closed doors for eternity.

The film will be used as a tax credit instead, and given that the recent report states that Warner Bros Discovery had a $2.3 billion net loss in the recent quarter, they’re going to need all the money they can get. Arbi and Fallah weren’t happy about the situation. Since Warner Bros. Discovery refused to put their film in theaters because they genuinely thought it was a bad film, it made the filmmakers look bad even though they were coming the high of Ms. Marvel. Even after all of that, the duo is still willing to work with the company despite the potential career-damaging move, but it has to come with one condition:

Was Cheers Season 5 The Worst Season?

Credit: Batgirl

“Yeah, we’d still work with them,” Fallah told The Hollywood Reporter. “But on the condition that the movie comes out. I mean, if Warner says, ‘do you want to do the next Batman or Superman?’ we’ll say yes. Just so long as the movie comes out!”

Honestly, it would be shocking if Warner Bros. Discovery hired these two for something high-profile. These two are talented filmmakers, but if David Zaslav was willing to put a $90 million film on the shelf because of its quality, the film had to be tremendously bad. The irony of this situation is Black Adam, which has a terrible 39% rotten tomatoes score and is likely closing the studio nearly $100 million due to the film failing to recoup double its budget. We can’t judge the quality of Batgirl because the movie was never released; however, one has to wonder what Zaslav feels is good or bad when Black Adam was both a critical and financial failure.

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alicia Witt
Related Posts
Jerry Seinfeld is Directing and Starring in a Pop Tarts Origins Movie
Five Superhero Villains That Deserve Solo Origins Movies
Here’s to Logan and John Wick 2 Not Being in 3D
Movie Review: Jigsaw
The Trailer for “Wonder” is Already Making Me Cry Let Alone the Entire Film
Why Patrick Swayze’s “Bodhi” is the Coolest Movie Character of All-Time

About The Author

Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
More from this Author

I love movies and television. Whether it’s timeless classics such as Psycho or The Wire, to modern greats such as Parasite or Brooklyn Nine-Nine, I’ve spent countless of hours watching (and writing) any movie or television show that I could find. Writing and entertainment is in my blood and I’m happy that I get a chance to share discuss these topics on a daily basis.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Tim Burton Explains Why He Turned Down The Addams Family Movie
A New Bruce Lee Biography Is Being Directed By Academy Award Winner Ang Lee
5 K-dramas you need to watch if you’re a hopeless romantic
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Marvel Is Reportedly Focusing On Quality Over Quantity In The Next Phases
James Gunn Explains Why Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Was An Emotional Experience For Him
Movie Review: Home
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
donna troy
Donna Troy Mismatches Between The Comics And Live Action Series
What is Sheree Whitfield’s Net Worth in 2022?
10 Things That Make Maggie Smith an Exceptional Actress
Cheat Guide To Hunting Shelgon In Pokémon Violet
Demon Slayer Excites Fans With Its Season 3 Announcement
OPEN WORLD RPG
Open World RPG Games Every Anime Fan Should Play
Aldis Hodge on Today Show
6 Aldis Hodge Movies and Tv Shows You Should Watch