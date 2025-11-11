Unique Wool Rugs That Bring Moss And Meadows Into Your Home

Alexandra Kehayoglou was born into Argentina’s first family of rugmakers. The 34-year-old artist started making unique, moss-like carpets after finishing art school in 2008. Kehayoglou uses scraps and threads from her family’s Buenos Aires factory, taking up to two months to create one piece; some even resemble paintings.
“I grew up surrounded by rugs,” Kehayoglou told Instagram. “I realized that the knowledge of rugs I had was in my genes. Using it as an artist became inevitable. The style that I’ve created is an abstraction of landscapes from my country. I would like everyone that looks at my pieces to feel that they are entering a new context. The pieces are big and feel infinite. They are meant to be portals that have the power of taking you where your memories are.”
More info: alexkeha.com | elespartano.com
Alexandra recreates mossy forest settings using carpet scraps
“I grew up surrounded by rugs”
“I realized that the knowledge of rugs I had was in my genes”
“The style that I’ve created is an abstraction of landscapes from my country”
“They are meant to be portals that have the power of taking you where your memories are”
Kehayoglou also makes rugs that look like paintings
One piece can take as long as two months to complete
