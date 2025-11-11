Unique Wool Rugs That Bring Moss And Meadows Into Your Home

Alexandra Kehayoglou was born into Argentina’s first family of rugmakers. The 34-year-old artist started making unique, moss-like carpets after finishing art school in 2008. Kehayoglou uses scraps and threads from her family’s Buenos Aires factory, taking up to two months to create one piece; some even resemble paintings.

“I grew up surrounded by rugs,” Kehayoglou told Instagram. “I realized that the knowledge of rugs I had was in my genes. Using it as an artist became inevitable. The style that I’ve created is an abstraction of landscapes from my country. I would like everyone that looks at my pieces to feel that they are entering a new context. The pieces are big and feel infinite. They are meant to be portals that have the power of taking you where your memories are.”

More info: alexkeha.com | elespartano.com | Instagram | Artsy | (h/t: thisiscolossal, instagram)

Alexandra recreates mossy forest settings using carpet scraps

Kehayoglou also makes rugs that look like paintings

One piece can take as long as two months to complete

