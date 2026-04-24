Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

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Genetics can be a strange thing. Mom and dad both have jet black hair and baby arrives with a thick crop of fiery, red strands. Or, the infant enters the world with piercing blue eyes, despite their biological parents having brown eyes. Some may scream “infidelity!” but a DNA test can prove that’s definitely not the case.

Ask one guy, who insisted on a paternity test for his middle son. The man has been married for over a decade but has always been suspicious because, “he just doesn’t have any of my family features.” He was somewhat relieved when the test proved the child is in fact his. But it was short-lived… His wife is livid that he’d accuse her of cheating, and she wants a divorce.

His middle son isn’t a carbon copy of him and that was seemingly enough for him to demand a paternity test

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: Luana Jhenifer Santos / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The results brought him relief but now, his family wants nothing to do with him

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: Oleg Podlesnykh / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: DontWantADivorce

He again tried, and failed, to explain why a paternity test was necessary

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

People refused to buy into the man’s sob story and weren’t afraid to say it

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

He provided an update a few months later, revealing that things didn’t go his way after speaking to his wife

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: DontWantADivorce

“You are a terrible husband and father”: if he was looking for sympathy, he did not find it online

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

He later revealed that he’d tried to force his wife and child to spend time with him

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Image credits: DontWantADivorce

The man kept trying to justify his actions by explaining that the middle child looks nothing like him

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

People had harsh words for the husband and accused him of being self-absorbed

Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family
Man Demands Paternity Test Because Middle Son Doesn’t Look Like Him, Loses His Whole Family

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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