Hey Pandas, What Are Your Biggest Doubts? (Closed)

Any doubts that you have, just express your feelings.

#1

Generally speaking, I tend to doubt my decisions *overthinking enters the room*

#2

I basically doubt anything to do with me-

#3

My biggest doubts are that my stepdad secretly hates me because he acts like it, my sister is only being nice to me because she wants something, and that Covid-19 might still stay by the time I go to 8th grade. (I’m in 7th grade right now.)

#4

decisions and ever finding love
i am socially awkward and my dad will most likely scare everyone away bc he did when my older sister was dating
i am also and introvert and pretty much spend my time in school and books and painting all while listening to music

#5

that I won’t be enough for whoever’s my soulmate

#6

I used to majorly overthink but after I met a certain girl I just stopped so I don’t have any doubts rn and I am proud of myself.

#7

That there are emotions that I will ever feel or understand! I get anger, frustration, lust and happiness. I understand loyalty, lust and all the basic ones. Empathy is one we’ve been working on using a system of memory recall but this only really works with physical pain or discomfort. Sympathy and love are 2 that completely escape me. But I want to FEEL them. I doubt I ever will.

#8

I doubt myself a lot. I tend to say that I am not pretty, or beautiful, or anything. I kinda hate myself… plz don’t come at me in the comments, I feel bad enough…

