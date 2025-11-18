Woman Rips Out Neighbors’ Veggies From Her Own Backyard, They Demand Compensation

Settling in a new home is more than just unboxing. You also need to set up essential services, decorate and secure it, familiarize yourself with the area, and much, much more.
On top of all of that, Reddit user Necessary_Context896 hired a landscaper, too. But when they took a look at her backyard, they realized that the woman’s neighbors were using her property as their vegetable garden.
In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘, the homeowner explained that her contractor offered to rip everything out, but she isn’t sure if that’s OK. So she’s asking the internet to share their thoughts on the matter.
Homegrown tomatoes are great, but healthy boundaries and respect are even better
So when this woman realized that her neighbors were using her backyard as a garden, she took action
Such minor encroachments are quite common
When people begin to think that their neighbor is starting to use their land, experts advise to act immediately. Even if it’s just a minor thing like building a fence in the wrong location or installing a drainage pipe that crosses the property line.
This is because property boundaries are very important to the use of land and even a small encroachment by your neighbor onto your land may result in consequences that you just cannot foresee.
For example, if your neighbor builds a new driveway that comes onto your property by a few inches, this may be enough for a title company to refuse to issue insurance when you sell your house.
Luckily, in this case, it sounds like the tomato growers didn’t contest the encroachment, perhaps due to the minor nature of the issue or a desire to maintain a decent relationship with their woman.
In fact, minor intrusions, such as tree branches and other plants from your neighbor’s land growing onto yours, are said to be quite common and are often solved with a simple conversation.
Hopefully, these folks will also find a way to get pass the incident without escalating it further.
